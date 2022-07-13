Which mid-range phone is better?

The segment of intermediate cell phones is constantly receiving news and this heating is capable of confusing anyone who is after a device in this range. Many of these smartphones have similar specifications and, above all, similar prices.

An example is two new models that hit the Brazilian market separated by just over a month: the Motorola Moto G82 and the Realme 9.

They have very similar proposals and numbers, but they end up differing in a relevant point in the segment: the price. Is it worth investing in the one that is a little more expensive?

We compared the technical sheet of the devices and answered the question:

Motorola Moto G82 5G

Height: 160.9 mm

160.9 mm Width: 74.5 mm

74.5 mm Thickness: 8 mm

8 mm Weight: 173 g

really 9

Height: 160.2 mm

160.2 mm Width: 73.3 mm

73.3 mm Thickness: 8 mm

8 mm Weight: 178 g

The feeling of using and carrying the two devices is very similar, as they practically tie in all measures.

There is also a tie in the construction of the devices: glass in the front, plastic in the structure and in the back. Both have minimal water resistance (the best thing is not to get either of them wet).

The rear finish, on the other hand, follows very different paths. And here, the Realme 9 wins, with a holographic coating mixed with the shapes of the sides of the device, drawing attention. Not that the Moto’s textured rear coating G82 be ugly, but it ends up a little faded if placed on the rival’s side.

Available colors for both are white and black.

As here we come across a taste that can vary from person to person, it is not enough to unbalance this aspect.

VERDICT: a tie.

Motorola Moto G82 5G

Type and Size: pOLED 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

pOLED 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) Resolution: Full HD+ of 1080 x 2400 pixels

Full HD+ of 1080 x 2400 pixels Update rate: 120 Hz

really 9

Type and Size: 6.4 inch (16.25 cm) Super Amoled

6.4 inch (16.25 cm) Super Amoled Resolution: Full HD+ of 1080 x 2400 pixels

Full HD+ of 1080 x 2400 pixels Update rate: 90 Hz

The Moto G82’s screen is better than the Realme 9’s in every way. In fact, this is the weakest point of the Realme device.

On Motorola, you’ll get a bigger screen for watching videos and playing games, but that’s not all. With the 120 Hz refresh rate, elements that are in motion will appear more fluid. The experience is much better than Realme’s smaller, 90Hz display.

VERDICT: victory of Motorola Moto G82 5G.

Motorola Moto G82 5G

really 9

Yet another draw that, in practice, means you won’t have to worry about recharging the device very often.

Both smartphones come with a charger in the box, which is also a plus point. And, better: they are fast recharge models. Motorola has a 30W, while Realme goes a little further, with 33W.

Whichever one you choose, you won’t be squeezed in an emergency: you can fill a good part of the battery in a few minutes.

VERDICT: a tie.

Motorola Moto G82 5G

Rear: 50MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro

50MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro Front: 16 MP wide angle

really 9

Rear: 108MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro

108MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro Front: 16 MP wide angle

BACK

The bet of the rear cameras is in a set with three sensors and lenses and, as a rule, you probably won’t have a problem with either of the two phones.

The Realme 9’s camera, however, is excellent, with twice the megapixels at the wide angle, and ends up winning in other details as well. The ultra-angle, for example, have a greater angle of capture (120º against 118º of the Motorola), which helps to be able to “fit” more elements in photos taken up close.

In both cases, though, it’s good to adjust your expectations: they’re best suited for medium and close-range shots.

VERDICT: victory of really 9.

FRONT

What could be a draw if we only look at the megapixel numbers turns into a Motorola victory when we look at the details.

The main difference is that the Moto G82’s selfie camera has a larger shutter aperture: f/2.2 versus f/2.5 (the lower the number, the better). This means that it tends to capture more light, which is especially useful in low-light situations.

VERDICT: victory of Motorola Moto G82 5G.

Motorola Moto G82 5G

Processor: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (octa-core, 2.2 GHz)

Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (octa-core, 2.2 GHz) RAM memory: 6 GB

6 GB Storage: 128 GB (expandable with microSD card)

really 9

Processor: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (octa-core, 2.4GHz)

Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (octa-core, 2.4GHz) RAM memory: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: 128 GB (expandable with microSD card)

If we’re going to consider raw performance, the Realme device takes it. It has a processor that operates at a higher frequency than Motorola’s. Another advantage is the larger RAM, which means, among other things, a greater capacity to keep different applications open without affecting performance.

The two devices are capable of running most games and applications available without major problems. Of course, they don’t match the performance of high-end smartphones, but they’re not ashamed.

The storage space is identical and, if it proves to be insufficient, it is possible to expand the memory with a microSD card.

VERDICT: victory of really 9.

The biggest difference between the two is the support for 5G networks. And honestly, it’s incomprehensible for Realme 9 to launch in 2022 without this kind of feature.

So, if you plan to take advantage of this new data transmission technology (which has already started in Brasilia), your choice is Motorola.

VERDICT: victory of Motorola Moto G82 5G.

Motorola Moto G82 5G: BRL 2,699

really 9: BRL 2,999

When you take the Motorola home, you will have a device that surpasses the rival in the quality of the screen, the selfie camera and the support for 5G networks. If you opt for Realme, you gain in performance and main camera.

What can’t be relativized under the lens of “personal preferences” is the price: R$ 300 separates the two devices (considering the Motorola price in installments, since the distance is even greater). In view of this, he is crowned champion of this comparative.

FINAL RESULT: victory of Motorola Moto G82 5G.

* Realme devices sold on Amazon are sold via the marketplace and not by the representative of the Chinese company in Brazil. Therefore, the devices are not covered by the manufacturer’s warranty. Even so, Brazilian stores are required by law to give a 90-day guarantee.

