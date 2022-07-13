WHO investigates cases of virus that causes bleeding to death

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it was monitoring the investigation of two deaths caused by the Marburg virus in Ghana. The virus belongs to the Ebola family and causes hemorrhagic fever. According to data from the last recorded outbreaks, deaths can reach 88% of diagnoses.

Initial tests came back positive for the virus and samples are being reanalyzed by the WHO. The patients, from the Ashanti region in the south of the country, did not know each other, suggesting that the disease could be spreading.

Credit: Nonnie192/istockGhana has two deaths caused by highly lethal virus that causes bleeding

Specialists sent by the WHO are beginning to arrive in the country to help health authorities trace the victims’ close contacts.

Officials said the two victims of the virus suffered from diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting. Their ages and sex were not revealed.

The virus is commonly associated with outbreaks in Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda. The highly infectious pathogen has been touted as the next big pandemic threat.

Marburg virus disease

The disease is caused by a virus transmitted to people from fruit bats (natural hosts) and spreads between humans through person-to-person transmission.

According to the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders, which works to contain the disease in Uganda, it is transmitted through blood, biological fluids, secretions and infected human or animal tissue. Those who come into contact with infected patients are at high risk of contamination.

Symptoms

The disease manifests as a high fever accompanied by severe hemorrhage in humans.

The first symptoms of the disease are muscle pain, headache and conjunctivitis, followed by sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, rashes and bleeding from different orifices such as the nose, mouth, eyes and vagina.

The incubation period (interval between infection and onset of symptoms) ranges from 2 to 21 days. The acute phase of the disease occurs between seven and 15 days after the first symptoms.

There is still no specific treatment or vaccine against the disease, but a variety of blood products, immune therapies and drug therapies are under development.

The infection was so named because it was first detected in the German city of Marburg in 1967. In the same year, more cases were detected in laboratories in Frankfurt, Germany and in Belgrade (Serbia).

The outbreak is linked to work in laboratories carrying out research with green monkeys (Cercopithecus aethiops) imported from Uganda. The first epidemic of the disease occurred in 1999 and 2000 in the Democratic Republic of Congo.