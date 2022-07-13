WHO maintains international emergency for covid, despite reduction in deaths – 07/12/2022

The WHO (World Health Organization) announced this Tuesday (12) that it maintains the international emergency for the covid-19 pandemic, in effect since January 2020, despite the continuous decline in deaths from this disease.

The WHO Emergency Committee for the pandemic, which meets every three months and on the 8th held for the 12th time, concluded that it “remains an extraordinary event that is still negatively impacting global health”, she said. entity in a statement.

The committee warned that the decline in testing in many countries, due to the proliferation of mild cases, is affecting experts’ ability to analyze the evolution of the coronavirus, although “the emergence and spread of new variants could have even more severe impacts on the disease. health than at present”.

The experts of the committee, chaired by the French doctor Didier Houssin, regretted “the reduction in coverage and quality of surveillance”, which results, among other things, in the sending of fewer genomic sequences of covid cases.

This makes it impossible to assess which variants of the virus are circulating, which means less ability to interpret transmission trends and adjust public health measures.”

Even with this reduced control, a 30% increase in covid cases worldwide has been reported in the last two weeks, mainly due to the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the omicron variant, according to the committee, which highlighted that the dynamics of covid remains “unpredictable”.