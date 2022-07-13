Widow criticizes Bolsonaro’s dialogue with brothers of the dead PT

The widow of Marcelo Arruda, a PT militant murdered on Saturday (9) by a bolsonarista prison guard, was surprised to learn that President Jair Bolsonaro spoke by video call with the victim’s brothers. “Absurd, I didn’t know,” Pâmela Suellen Silva told the column.

In the dialogue, Bolsonaro invites Marcelo Arruda’s brothers, Luiz and José, who are sympathizers of the president, to travel to Brasilia to participate in a press conference that would take place on Thursday. Bolsonaro complains that the press — almost all of it “on the left”, he says — intends to blame him for the crime.

“Marcelo’s brothers weren’t at the party, they couldn’t agree with what the president said,” questioned Pâmela.

The widow says that, despite having a divergent political position, her husband always respected the brothers and they always talked. One of them, Luiz, was the one who provided the venue for the anniversary celebration and was only able to attend because he had an “emergency problem” to resolve in another city. But his wife was on her birthday.

With his brother José, Marcelo did not have much connection.

“I didn’t imagine that Bolsonaro would get to the point of misrepresenting the real story, saying that the guy didn’t go there for political reasons”, lamented Pâmela. “So, why did he go? If we didn’t know him, if we didn’t know who he was? He took my husband’s life because Marcelo was fat and pot-bellied? Obviously it was for political reasons.”

The PT’s widow says she sees no reason to go to Brasilia, unless it’s to warn Bolsonaro. “Only if it’s to warn the president that he’s reversing roles, reversing history, blaming the victim. The guy invaded the party and now it’s Marcelo’s fault?”