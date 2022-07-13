Will PEC das Bondades continue to have payments in 2023?

Danilo Forte (União-CE), rapporteur of the PEC, stated that he will not make the measures permanent, or with a longer term. Know more!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Last Wednesday (6), in an interview with CBN radio, Danilo Forte (União-CE), rapporteur of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that grants several social benefits until December 31, said that he will not make the measures permanent. or with a longer term. According to Forte, if he extended the benefits, he would be practicing “fiscal irresponsibility”.

Extension of benefits

In Congress, there are parliamentarians who defend the extension of benefits for a longer period. The Bondades PEC increases the amount paid by Auxílio Brasil from R$ 400.00 to R$ 600.00, doubles the Gas Voucher. In addition to creating a monthly allowance of BRL 1,000 for self-employed truck drivers.

“It is fiscal irresponsibility to compromise next year’s budget. The legislation only allows us to change this year’s Budget. It is the next government officials who have to carry out this planning”, explained Forte.

Thus, when asked if the proposal violates the electoral legislation, Danilo Forte stated that he does not feel any discomfort in reporting the PEC. What bothers him is the hunger of thousands of Brazilians.

According to Forte, not long ago, the debates in Brazil were about the tattoo of singer Anitta and the ankle bracelet of deputy Daniel Silveira. However, currently, discussions are about a program that gives more dignity to needy families.

app drivers

Finally, the deputy again justified the reason for not having included application drivers, along with taxi drivers, who will receive about R$ 200.00 per month, among those contemplated with the PEC. Thus, Forte stated that there is no control to know who is in fact a professional in the area and who only works odd jobs or has stopped providing this type of service.

