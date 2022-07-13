Will WhatsApp charge for using the app in 2022?

The call WhatsApp Premium is close to being launched by Meta – a company that also takes care of Facebook and Instagram. The company announced that it is developing a paid version of the messenger. But will the app stop being free with the launch? Find out below!

Who will WhatsApp Premium be for?

Version users WhatsApp Business for Android and iOS will benefit from the launch of the paid version of the messenger. The idea is to ensure that entrepreneurs use the new resources to optimize the enterprise, improving sales and customer service.

With WhatsApp Premium, it will be possible to link a single account on up to 10 devices, in addition to creating personalized business links with the name of the establishment in the URL (which can be changed every 90 days).

Will membership of the paid version of WhatsApp be mandatory?

Not. Those who use the free version of WhatsApp Business should not necessarily migrate to the paid plan. That’s because the novelty will be optional. Furthermore, it should not, for the time being, extend to the personal profiles of messenger users.

When will the new version of the app be released?

According to the WabetaInfo portal, the feature is still “under development”, and should be released for both iOS and Android devices installed in 2022. For some users in the beta versions of WhatsApp it is already possible to find the Premium subscription screen, however , the novelty still does not actually operate.

in relation to WhatsApp Premium price, Meta has not yet released official figures. The expectation is that this will be done close to the implementation of the plan. It is worth mentioning that, recently, the messenger released a super-awaited function to all users: message reaction with emojis.