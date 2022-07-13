With a leopard-print swimsuit, Geisy Arruda films herself dancing with the thong, exalting the mark

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/v8jz8_yEI2g/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/v8jz8_yEI2g/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/v8jz8_yEI2g/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/v8jz8_yEI2g” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Bold at the maximum level! Geisy Arruda took everyone by surprise this Tuesday (12) by showing her best choreography while debuting her leopard print swimsuit right after renewing her tan after a beach weekend.

To the sound of forbidden funk, the 33-year-old muse decided to shock fans with an improvised video that left the crowd completely shocked. Geisy didn’t skimp on sensuality with a unique cut-out swimsuit that further highlighted the perfect bronze of the OnlyFans muse.

“You are wonderful, speechless”, reacted a follower in the comments of the publication. “This is the leopard I wanted for myself here at home”, joked another internet user. “Geisy always surprises me with these videos”, shot another. Watch the video:

Geisy Arruda opens up about the OnlyFans market

It’s just success! Recently, in an interview with Quem, the muse talked about her experience with OnlyFans and revealed how the billing is going with her success on the adult video platform. Geisy, who opened his account at the end of last year, revealed that it takes creativity to be successful in creating content.

“I bet on this market first, people were very afraid. But I breathe piss. It’s my livelihood”, said the muse, who continues: “It’s extra good money and it helps a lot. It’s like posing nude every week, only now it’s virtual.”

Geisy also said that she thinks about creating her costumes in advance: “I’m going on March 25, I buy all the decorations. You have to be creative. I make themed photos and videos. I take care of all the photos myself, I don’t leave it in anyone’s hands”.

