With a master’s degree and unemployed for 4 years: single mother goes viral with appeal for vacancy – 07/12/2022

Rachel Franzan, 43, from Espírito Santo, says she hasn’t slept well this month. Sociologist, professor and research analyst, with a master’s degree and an MBA in her curriculum, she has been unemployed since 2018 and no longer knows what to do to pay the house bills and support her son, Dante, 12, in Serra (ES) . She has already tried to work even outside her area, as a cleaning lady and selling bagels.

In an outburst on LinkedIn, she reports her penury situation, asks for a job and criticizes the lack of opportunities for women, especially single mothers. She accompanies the report with a photo of her open fridge, with just a carton of eggs, a pot of margarine and two covered bowls. The publication went viral, with more than 20,000 likes and 1,500 comments until Tuesday afternoon (12).

Rachel Franzan, unemployed

She attributes part of the difficulty in finding a job to the machismo of the companies, which do not want to hire a single mother.

“A woman told me that the job required traveling and asked me how I was going to do it with my son. Being a single mother doesn’t mean I won’t hand in my work. How many mothers have not worked from home with the child on their back?”, she asks.

Debts of R$10,000 and help from friends

Rachel Franzan posted a photo of her empty fridge Image: Playback/LinkedIn

Rachel told UOL that he can no longer eat three meals a day and that he has not eaten red meat for a year because his income has plummeted.

The money that comes in is to take care of the child and pay the installments of R$ 1,000 for the financing of the house where they live. You already have two tickets expired. “Sometimes I even regret financing the house,” she says.

With debts of approximately R$10,000, she has had the help of friends who are able to pay some bills. “In July, especially, I haven’t slept. I wrote that out of desperation,” she declares.

She complains about high prices. “Inflation is destroying the purchasing power of Brazilians. People are able to buy food and look there”, she says.

Rachel says she tried to apply for Auxílio Brasil, a federal government program that has a minimum payment of R$400 a month, but claims she was rejected because of income criteria. Her son receives a pension of R$600.

Families in extreme poverty — monthly family income of up to R$ 105 per person — and families in poverty — monthly family income of up to R$ 210 per person can receive the benefit.

Cleaning and bag

Rachel holds a Masters in History from whew (Federal University of Espírito Santo) and has MBA in consumer behavior by UVV (Universidade Vila Velha), but he can only get temporary jobs in his area.

Sometimes, you get a contract for a week or ten days, which makes enough money to pay your overdue bills. All without a formal contract — the document has been kept in the back of the closet for at least four years.

In between jobs, she has already tried to work as a cleaning lady, walking dogs and selling bagels. The sacolé, or ice cream, she gave up after three months, due to lack of customers.

Rachel says she would take a job in another field. In her LinkedIn post, dozens of people said they identified with her words, indicated vacancies and suggested companies to keep an eye on.

She is surprised by the repercussions. In less than 24 hours, people offered basket basic and money donation via pix. Even happy to see her outburst reach so many people, Rachel says what she really wants is to get a new job.

