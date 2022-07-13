with coupon, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at R$ 3482 – All in Technology

Launched in 2020, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is still an excellent choice for those looking for a premium smartphone. After all, it brings a beautiful construction, futuristic design and great quality cameras. And today, it has a super coupon coming out at only R$ 3482 in cash or R$ 3869 in up to 10 equal installments.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is built around a 6.9″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. As a result, it delivers great fluidity for games and other tasks. In addition, the Exynos 990 chipset added to 12GB of RAM is enough to perform tasks with excellent performance.

For stills, Samsung has added a 108MP main rear camera alongside a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens. There’s also a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. In addition, it includes other highlights such as IP68 protection against water and dust and Samsung DeX.

Main features:

Screen : 6.9 2X Dynamic AMOLED and up to 120 Hz refresh rate;

: 6.9 2X Dynamic AMOLED and up to 120 Hz refresh rate; Processor :Exynos 990 octa-core 2.7 GHz (Brazil and rest of the world) or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus octa-core 3.0 GHz (United States, Canada and South Korea)

:Exynos 990 octa-core 2.7 GHz (Brazil and rest of the world) or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus octa-core 3.0 GHz (United States, Canada and South Korea) RAM : 8GB / 12GB

: 8GB / 12GB internal storage : 128GB, 256GB or 512GB;

: 128GB, 256GB or 512GB; Frontal camera : 10 megapixels (f/2.2)

: 10 megapixels (f/2.2) Back camera : Triple 108MP (f/1.8) + 12MP (f/3.0) + 12MP (f/2.2)

: Triple 108MP (f/1.8) + 12MP (f/3.0) + 12MP (f/2.2) Operational system: Android 10 with One UI 2.1 interface

With a special price, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a great investment for those who want something top. However, follow the prices below exactly to arrive at the price indicated above: