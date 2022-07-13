With live music, Ribeirão Preto hosts the crackling festival

Festival will bring the best of pork to Ribeirão (Photo: Disclosure)

Pork knee, suckling pig, roll crackling, stuffed and mineiro, pork rib, ham, panceta and much more. Starting this Thursday (14th), Ribeirão Preto will host the Crackling Festival, an event that promises to bring together gastronomy and shows for various tastes.

The structure was set up on the esplanade of the Eurobike Arena, which is in front of Botafogo Stadium, in Ribeirânia. The event runs until Sunday (17) and admission is free. “It is the first time that we do the festival in the city and we are optimistic. We expect between 40 and 50 thousand people over the four days”, said Eduardo Bueno, organizer of the festival.

On Thursday, Bohemian Rhapsody (Queen Cover) opens the schedule of performances, starting at 8 pm. On Friday (15), it will be the turn of the Livro dos Dias band (tribute to the Urban Legion). On Saturday (16), the show starts earlier: at 2 pm there is Cólica Renal (Mamonas Assassinas Cover), which promises not to let anyone down. On the same day, at 8 pm, Lorena Alexandre (official cover of Marília Mendonça) takes the festival stage. Closing the agenda, on Sunday (17), Pearl Jam Cover Ribeirão will perform at 5 pm and Monalizza, at 8 pm, with the best of pop.

The festival has already passed through the countryside of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro, with more than 90 editions held and 3 million visitors. In Ribeirão Preto, the consumption of 8 to 12 tons of pork protein is expected. Among the guests, Adan Garcia, chef specializing in pork. On the menu, its award-winning Baião de Dois and Arroz Carreteiro.

The festival also has 30 other exhibitors (food trucks) that, in addition to offering pork dishes, work with varied cuisine. And, for those who enjoy a good craft beer, the event offers more than 90 drink options.

The Torresmo Festival is Pet Friendly and has live shows and a kids area.

Crackling Festival

Where: Santa Cruz Stadium, in Ribeirão Preto

When: Between the 14th and 17th of July, from 12:00 to 22:00

The place has a kids area, is pet friendly and will have live music

FREE ENTRANCE

Festival will bring the best of pork to Ribeirão (Photo: Disclosure)

