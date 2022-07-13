With ‘Succession’ ahead, Emmy runs away from risks and aims for the right bet – 07/12/2022

“Succession”, a series about a family that controls, with a hefty dose of behind-the-scenes drama, a media conglomerate, takes the lead in the battle for the 2022 Emmy. It was 25 nominations, followed closely by the 20 nominations received by “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus”.

The surprise factor here is zero. Heading into its fourth season, the series created by Jesse Armstrong has become an unexpected pop phenomenon with its acid tone and vision of sheer power, anchored by the perfect cast led by Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong.

It is certain that “Succession” will end the ceremony with a handful of Emmys to grace the shelf. Nothing more deserved… with one caveat. The problem with unanimities is that they leave little oxygen for other, equally brilliant endeavors.

Just peek at the other candidates in the drama series category to find good examples that can end the party empty-handed. This is the case of “Severance”, probably the best among all the nominees, which ends in the shadow of “Succession”. The same goes for “Yellowjackets” or “Ozark”. Already “Round 6” must have entered the game as a prank.

Despite this squabble, the Emmy managed to break the structure of the grimace ceremony a few years ago. The avalanche of new programs in the wake of the popularization of streaming made the dispute more fierce and also more plural. If the rule a few years ago was to look at the production of the major open TV networks, today the scenario seems more creative and exciting.

This path is led by HBO, which maintains the undisputed throne among TV production companies (or cell phone, or tablet, it’s their poison) with 108 nominations. Biting its heels, still on a quest for its own identity, is Netflix with 105 nominations.

The watchword here is plurality. There is room for sophisticated series like “Succession”. But there are also openings for acid comedies (“Hacks”), murder mysteries (the delicious “Only Murders in the Building”), biopics (“Pam & Tommy”) and, of course, pop phenomena (“Stranger Things”).

Nothing too risky, no controversy, nothing creatively stimulating. Still, a collection of the best of current TV, which the world has paid even more attention to after more than two years of the pandemic, with TV voted the safest entertainment. Safety is still synonymous with certainty and comfort. Just what the world needed.

Oh, for the pop hustlers, Marvel had (technical) nominations in three of its series – “Loki”, “Hawkeye” and “Moon Knight”. And one of the best movies of the year was nominated as a movie (duh) for TV: if “Tico e Teco: Defenders of the Law” doesn’t win your Emmy, it’s marmalade!