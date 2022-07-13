With support for Lula, Anitta has 3 times more mentions on Twitter than Bolsonaro – 07/12/2022

The singer Anitta moved Twitter yesterday when announcing support for the candidacy of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the first round of the elections. The artist’s adhesion was effusively celebrated by PT members and the numbers show that there is no lack of reasons for this. According to network analyst Pedro Barciela, between 5 pm and 6 pm, Anitta received three times more mentions on Twitter than President Jair Bolsonaro.

There were 53,500 tweets citing the singer, against 18,000 mentioning the President of the Republic in that period.

According to Barciela’s survey, 88.7% of the people who discussed the artist’s publication were related to her, while only 8% were linked to Bolsonaro.

“The cloud of clusters that Anitta brings with her is something very big”, says the network analyst. “Thinking about a polarized election, this incredible ability to disseminate information, proposals and alternatives can carry enormous weight.”

The singer’s support was clearly expressed. “I’m not a PT member and I never have been. But this year I’m with Lula and anyone who wants my help to make him rock here on the Internet, Tik Tok, Twitter, Instagram just ask me that being within my reach and not being against electoral law I will do “, tweeted Anita.

In addition to declaring her vote for PT, she harshly criticized Bolsonaro: “More than making Lula ‘bomb’, we need to show how unacceptable and unfeasible the re-election of the monster that violates Brazil is. This is an election defined by rejection.”