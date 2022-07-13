‘Without humanity, Jovem Pan shows rape video without tarja’

The “Jornal Jovem Pan” showed without any blur the video of the moment in which the anesthesiologist Giovanni Bezerra rapes a woman in labor. In the images it is possible to see the professional putting the penis in the patient’s mouth, who is doped for the birth of the baby.

Columnist Aline Ramos classified in today’s “Splash Vê TV” (12) the broadcaster’s practice as “one of the lowest points in journalism”.

The complete image was there, without the stripe. This was shown in last night’s paper and it goes against not only the principles of ethics, but humanity as well.

The doctor was arrested in the act yesterday in Rio de Janeiro and the case had a huge impact on social networks. Many women made publications venting about the seriousness of the crime.

Aline Ramos highlighted that, unlike other stations, Jovem Pan was not careful with the effect that images without any blur could have on female spectators.

There was no concern for the victim and for women who are victims of rape and who have triggers. It was a very trivialized exposition of something that is very serious and that shocked people.

