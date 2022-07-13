Woman about arrested anesthesiologist: He spoke in my ear – 07/12/2022 – Daily life

Two women went with babies to the Police Station for Assistance to Women of São João de Meriti, in Rio de Janeiro, this Tuesday (12) to file a complaint against anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, arrested and indicted for rape this Monday (11).

To the press they reported similar stories of the doctor’s unusual procedures. He was said to have completely sedated them, rendered them unconscious, and asked companions to leave the delivery room after their children were born.

The Civil Police are investigating a total of six cases: those of these two women and one more who went to the police station on Monday, that of the patient who appears in the footage recorded by employees on Sunday (10) and that of two other pregnant women who were anesthetized by him on the same day. day.

Radiology technician Naiane Guedes, 30, who allowed her to be photographed and said she hopes to encourage other potential victims to report, said that “the whole time he spoke softly” close to her ear, which bothered her.

She says that she was already feeling sluggish when she commented on a severe pain in her back and the doctor replied that, to alleviate this pain, she would need to sedate her. Then she doesn’t remember anything else.

“I got completely doped up and this behavior was strange. After seeing his images I got desperate because the case was atypical and decided to look for the police station, because even when I start to regain consciousness I only hear his voice in the operating room”, stated.

“And a remarkable fact is that all the time he spoke softly in my ear. [Perguntava] if I was feeling okay. […] He always spoke very close to my ear, and that bothered me a lot,” she added, who has already had two other cesareans in which this did not happen.

She gave birth on June 5 at Hospital da Mãe, in Mesquita (Baixada Fluminense), one of the units where the doctor attended. Her husband Rafael de Oliveira, 28, also a radiology technician, said he saw the birth with his wife still conscious, but later Bezerra asked him to leave the delivery room.

“We don’t have security even in our happiest moment. We give our lives there, we believe in those people who can take care of us and we are subject to a rapist”, said Naiane at the door of the police station.

The second victim who came to the unit to testify this Tuesday did not want to have her name or image released, but reported the same pattern in the doctor’s actions. She said that she arrived at the hospital for an emergency delivery and that the anesthetist informed her that she would be sedated but that everything was fine.

The woman said that when she woke up, as she recalls, the doctor was cleaning his hands or taking off his glove. She had also had a cesarean, so she found the procedure strange. After Bezerra’s arrest, she says she has been questioning whether she was abused.

A third woman, aged 23, had already presented herself at the police station on Monday, claiming to have been the victim of the doctor during a cesarean section performed at the same hospital on July 6. The mother told the police that her daughter came out of the procedure completely doped up and only woke up the next day at night.

According to her, the young woman woke up with a white substance on her neck. Initially, her mother thought it was the result of some medical procedure, but when she watched the news and saw that the doctor had been arrested, she concluded that her daughter had also been raped.

The police suspect that Bezerra used excessive sedatives to abuse women, so he collected vials. If the police prove that this happened, the suspect could be held responsible for other crimes. “Then we will assess what the criminal type would be”, said delegate Barbara Lomba, responsible for the case.

This Tuesday, the Justice of RJ converted the arrest in flagrante delicto of the anesthetist into preventive, with a period of 90 days extendable, and decided that he would be taken to the Pedrolino Werling de Oliveira Public Prison, known as Bangu 8, which houses inmates with higher education. like Jairinho.

THE Sheet found that he was accompanied by a lawyer at the custody hearing, but his defense has yet to come forward publicly. He was silent in testimony to the Police Station for Assistance to Women of São João de Meriti.

Lawyer Hugo Novais came to take over the case, but withdrew late this Monday afternoon. Before, he had said that he would only comment on the accusation after having access to the depositions and evidence presented at the custody hearing.