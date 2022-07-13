Woman kept in prison was rescued after throwing a note asking for help in the neighbor’s backyard: ‘I’m at risk of death’ | Sao Jose do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

- Share on WhatsApp
O g1 had access to photos that show what the 23-year-old victim wrote on the paper. “Hi, I’m your neighbor. I’m stuck indoors with two kids. Can you call the police for me? I’m in danger of dying.”
According to the Military Police, the woman decided to write the note and ask for help because she had been threatened by her 64-year-old husband.
“She had no contact with anyone. It was the way she found to ask for help. The man said he would kill his wife when he got home from work”, explains Lieutenant Matheus Maestra.
High wall, locked windows and cameras
Also according to the Military Police, the woman’s neighbor read the handwritten message, got worried and dialed 190.
“We went to the residence and started to hear the woman asking for help and thanking us for our presence. She was basically crying out for help, because she was being held in private prison with her two daughters, aged two and seven”, says the lieutenant.
The house where the victims were had a high wall, five security cameras and windows locked with bars. The man who used the security circuit to monitor the woman was arrested in the act for false imprisonment, bodily harm and threat.
“We found her husband at work. He confessed that he committed the crime because he was excessively jealous. The woman did not know how many days she was kept indoors, because she lost track of time, but said it took months,” says Maestra.
The Civil Police of José Bonifácio continues to investigate the case.
House where victims were had five security cameras — Photo: Disclosure/Military Police of José Bonifácio