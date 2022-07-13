Woman raped by anesthesiologist still doesn’t know about the crime, says delegate

Rio de Janeiro – The woman who was raped by the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 31, still does not know about the violence suffered last Sunday (10/7) and recorded on video.

According to the delegate Barbara Lomba, head of the Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) of São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense, the last information she had received was that the patient was not aware of the fact. “She must be very isolated,” she said.

Delegate Bárbara Lomba, head of DEAM in São João, speaks to the press about the case of a woman raped in childbirth by anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella

The woman, who was undergoing a cesarean delivery on Sunday afternoon, was sedated and raped by the doctor, who placed his penis in her mouth.

So far, no one from the victim’s family has testified at the police station.

Giovanni was arrested in the act on Monday (11/7), after nurses and technicians at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in São João de Meriti (RJ), filmed the professional raping a pregnant woman during a cesarean section. The doctor placed the penis in the doped patient’s mouth. The arrest was converted into preventive this Tuesday (12).

“He fully believed in his position and power, in his impunity,” says Barbara Lomba, head delegate of the Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) in São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense, when metropolises.

According to Lomba, Giovanni was trying to restrain the nursing technicians. “In one of the reports we had, a nurse said that she started approaching him before the procedure started and started watching. She reports that he was uncomfortable and even started to look at her in an intimidating way, began to treat her harshly, implying that she should not be in the room”, says the delegate.

