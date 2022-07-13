Worker who earns a minimum wage and a half may be required to pay Income Tax

BRASILIA – With the forecast of a minimum wage of R$ 1,294 in 2023, Brazilians who earn 1.5 minimum wage (R$ 1,941) will have to pay the Individual Income Tax (IRPF) from next year if the table is not corrected. This means that R$ 2.77 must be deducted every month from these workers’ paychecks. Today, those earning 1.5 times the minimum wage (R$ 1,818) are exempt from income tax.

The picture reveals a situation that has worsened in recent years in which more and more people with low incomes have started to pay the tax. The reason is the freezing of the limit of the exemption range of the IRPF table at R$ 1,903. It has been the same since 2015, when the minimum wage was BRL 788. Those earning more than 2.4 times the minimum wage paid tax (currently, the amount corresponding to BRL 2,908). When the Real plan came into force in July 1994, the income tax exemption range was R$ 561.81, corresponding to eight minimum wages at the time (R$ 70).

THE Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) passed yesterday by Congress provides for a readjustment of the minimum from R$ 1,212 to R$ 1,294. The value should rise even more because of high inflation. Himself Ministry of Economy has already revised upwards its estimates for the readjustment and forecasts a minimum of R$ 1,310 as of January of next year. If it materializes, those who earn 1.5 minimum wage (R$ 1,965) will have R$ 4.57 deducted every month.

Simulations made at the request of the Estadão by tax specialist Elisabeth Libertuci, a partner in the firm of the same name, show that those with lower incomes may have a significant tax increase. With the salary at R$ 1,294, the tax paid rises 141%. With the salary at R$ 1,310.17, the Lion’s bite will be 169% higher for the group of people with the lowest income. The weight of the increase falls as the taxpayer’s income increases.

“The effect is overwhelming. The problem with not resetting the table for the lower classes is that, at the end of the day, who will pay the Brazil aid additional income is the one who earns the least”, he emphasizes. “Those who don’t work are getting the Aid clean in their pockets”, she ponders, who defends not only the correction of the exemption limit to a level at least close to R$ 3 thousand, but also the simplified monthly discount calculated on the worker’s paycheck for Inflation doesn’t eat up the income until the overpaid tax is returned. Today, the discount is applied only to the adjustment of the annual declaration.

Increase in collection

The longer the table is frozen, the more the government collects from the inflation. According to the president of the National Association of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue (Unafisco), Mauro Silva, for every 1 percentage point of inflation not corrected in the table, another R$ 2 billion per year is in the government’s coffers.

“It is a brutal increase in the tax burden. We never imagined such a low exemption range”, says Silva. According to him, the freezing of the table is the reason for the exponential increase in declarants. While Unafisco calculated a delivery of around 32 million IRPF statements this year, the number was around 36 million. “It is a delight for Unity, states and municipalities. Just keep quiet and there is an increase in revenue”, he criticizes. For him, governors and mayors are “partners” in this situation because they share the IR collection with the Union.

“The president Bolsonaro it did not even correct what would be the government’s responsibility since 2018, a readjustment of 24.49%”, he said. The correction of the table was a campaign theme in the 2018 elections. Bolsonaro promised the readjustment, but the government chose to use the increase in collection to relieve taxes, such as the IPI, and to pay tax debts in installments for micro and small companies, in addition to of the increase in social benefits with the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) “Kamikaze”.

In the proposal to reform the Income Tax, approved by the Chamber, it was foreseen the correction of the table in exchange for the return of taxation of profit and dividends. But the text, which was heavily modified and even increased benefits for taxpayers with higher salaries, went to the drawer when it reached the Senate.

This year, the correction of the IR table has not yet guided the debates of the presidential candidates. Bolsonaro did not repeat the promise and the other candidates, including former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, leader of the polls, did not comment on the topic.