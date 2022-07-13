Worldwide launch, Xiaomi 12 Lite has lightning discount on AliExpress

July started with everything in the AliExpress. The Chinese retail giant celebrates the worldwide launch of Xiaomi Lite 12 global version with a lightning discount! But attention: the promotion is only valid from 4:00 am on July 13th to 3:59 am on the 14th. In other words, you have to run to take advantage of the price.

The site also gives a lightning discount on another amazing smartphone from this great brand: the POCO X4 Pro 5G. And on both models, you can still get free shipping and fast delivery. Did you like it? Click here and check out other discounted products in the Super Offers campaign (which runs until July 17).

Are you curious and want to know more about the launches on sale?! Just take a look:

For those who have not yet had contact with a Xiaomi smartphone, the Chinese brand has increasingly conquered the taste of Brazilians for offering well-equipped models – and that make great photos! – at very friendly prices. It is like Xiaomi Lite 12 global release could not be otherwise!

Credit: Xiaomi – disclosure Xiaomi 12 Lite has a flash offer on July 13th and sells for around R$1,817

The model has a very interesting set of three rear cameras: a 108MP main, an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro. The front camera has 32 MP. The 6.55-inch AMOLED display has FHD+, HDR10+ resolution and support for Dolby Vision and has Gorilla Grass 5 protection.

Available in versions with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal memory, the device comes equipped with a 4300 mAh battery (and 67W charging). In addition, it is already prepared to connect with 5G technology.

Stay tuned: if you want to take advantage of the flash offer on the site, you can take it home for about BRL 1,817. For this, in addition to respecting the date of the promotion, you must click on “Get Your Discount” (which appears just below the price) and apply the coupon, or enter the codes 12LITE50 or 12LITE20 when finalizing the purchase.

Credit: AliExpress To get the discount for the Xiaomi Lite 12 you need to follow the steps described above

Another very interesting smartphone model from Xiaomi is the POCO X4 Pro 5G, which has a great price from R$1,387.82 to R$1,910.56depending on the chosen combination, in the AliExpress promotion. But attention: the discount only starts at 9 pm on July 13 and lasts until 11:59 pm.

Credit: POCO – disclosure POCO X4 Pro costs between BRL 1,387.82 and BRL 1,910.56 in the promotion

Among the highlights of the model are the 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and the Snapdragon 695 processor, a 5G model from Qualcomm that is also used in the Redmi Note 11 Pro.

Available in two versions, with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, in addition to 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, the device is also equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and a set of cameras that are beyond interesting. : a 16 MP front and a 108 MP main rear, which allows the POCO X4 Pro 5G to take fantastic photos with a resolution of 12000×9000 pixels. Rounding out the trio of rear cameras are an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP macro.

Did you like the highlights? Then, click here and check out the special page with more AliExpress promotions (remembering that these other offers are valid until July 17th).

