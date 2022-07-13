Xbox Series sales up 31% in the UK in June

The 2022 UK video game market is seeing a 39.1% drop compared to 2021, but June showed encouraging signs for those selling consoles, video games and accessories in Her Majesty’s lands.

According to Gfk data, shared by GIbiz, more than 124,000 consoles were sold in June in the UK, an increase of 37% over the month of May. The Xbox Series were the consoles that saw the biggest increase in sales, up 31% over May, while the Nintendo Switch saw sales increase by 24%.

PS5 sales increased by 2% and this was the 4th consecutive month to see an increase in sales. With the increase in the sale of consoles, we also have an increase in the sale of accessories and games, with the DualSense being the most sold controller, in its Midnight Black color.

In video games, over 2.5 million physical and digital units were sold in June in the UK, up 49% over May and 1.2% over June 2021. EA’s F1 22 led the charge with a 14% increase on F1 21 sales.

2K Games’ The Quarry was the 2nd best debut and took 5th place, while Mario Strikers: Battle League Football took 9th place, without digital sales included as Nintendo doesn’t share those numbers.