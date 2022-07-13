Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G launched in Brazil with Snapdragon 778G, 108 MP camera and more

O Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G he was officially announced on the international market last Sunday (10th) and the Chinese manufacturer did not waste much time to make the intermediate model official in Brazil, which landed here this Tuesday (12th). The model launched in Brazil maintains the main characteristics of the smartphone announced internationally, with the difference that the options with 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage did not arrive here.





The Lite version of Xiaomi 12 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, which is built with 6nm lithography. The chip works together with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The screen is a 6.55-inch AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080), HDR10+, Dolby Vision support and 120 Hz refresh rate. The brand promises that the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G can reproduce more than 68 billion colors.





The rear photographic set is formed by the main sensor of 108 MP (Samsung HM2)a lens 8 MP wide-angle and a 2 MP telemacro. The front camera for selfies is 32 MP and is positioned in the top central part in a hole format. The smartphone supports 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, stereo sound and a biometric sensor integrated into the display. The battery is 4,300 mAh with fast charging up to 67W. The mobile comes with Android 12 running under the MIUI 13 interface.

















rumors

08 Jul

















economy and market

08 Jul



technical specifications









6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G Platform

8 GB of RAM memory

128 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 108 MP sensor (Samsung HM2) Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Telemacro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C, stereo sound and biometric sensor integrated into the display

4,300mAh battery with 67W fast charging

Android 12 running under the MIUI 13 interface

Dimensions: 159.3 x 73.7 x 7.29 millimeters

Weight: 173 grams

price and availability





The new model, which goes on sale in Brazil just 3 days after the global launch, can now be found on the brand’s official website and in official Xiaomi stores, located in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba and Salvador. As for the price, the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, the only one available here, has the official suggested price of R$ 3,999.99. What did you think about the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G? Tell us in the comments below!

See also

The Xiaomi 12 Lite is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.