Xiaomi cell phones, iPhones and other electronics from R$ 300 in revenue auction

Another Federal Revenue auction is on the air. This week, the agency will hold an auction, in São Paulo, of packages with iPhones, Xiaomi cell phones, various electronics and even electric scooters, starting at R$ 300. July. All items are goods that were seized at Brazilian airports and borders by the Federal Revenue Service. Lots advertised in auctions can have from one product to dozens of items.

In this upcoming auction, package number 23 includes only one Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 for an initial bid of R$600. Batch number 1 brings two Apple iPhone 7s, with two films and a cover, for R$ 2,500. The IRS still offers some curious items, like lots of thousands of Grin electric scooters. Packages 165, 166, 167 and 168 have a total of 4,992 units of the product. Bids start at R$200,000 or R$260,000, depending on the number of scooters in the lot.