Xiaomi launches Mi Band 7 bracelet in Brazil; see price in the country

A few months ago, the Xiaomi announced the launch of the smart bracelet Xiaomi Mi Band 7 for Chinese consumers and, last month, the global launch was carried out in several regions around the world. This Tuesday (12), the Chinese manufacturer finally officially brought the new model to the Brazilian market.

The Mi Band 7 smartband is equipped with a 1.62-inch AMOLED screen, 490 x192 pixels resolution and Always-on Display (AOD) feature. In addition, the smart bracelet offers 100 watch faces and up to 110 auto-sensing sport modes.

The new version has an improvement of up to 25% greater than the previous models.Source: Xiaomi

The device offers several features, such as an oximeter that notifies you when the user’s oxygenation level drops below 90%. Specifications also include automatic SpO2 tracking, women’s health tracking, 24/7 heart rate measurement, sleep tracking, and more.

The Mi Band 7 is built with 5 ATM water resistance, however, the NFC proximity payments feature is not yet available to users outside of China. The wearable device’s battery offers 180 mAh and up to 14 days on a single charge — recharges are carried out via magnetic charger.

price and availability

The Xiaomi Band 7 is now available for purchase on the company’s official website in Brazil with a suggested price of R$599, or 12 installments of R$50 without interest. The cash purchase guarantees an 8% discount, with the value dropping to R$ 551.99.