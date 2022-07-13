Xiaomi Redmi 10 128GB on sale at Amazon Brazil – All in Technology

Raju Singh 2 hours ago

Launched on the market in August 2021, Xiaomi’s Redmi 10 is still a great entry-level smartphone option in 2022. After all, it brings a good chipset, plenty of storage and a high refresh rate screen. And today, it’s on sale at Amazon Brazil with fast delivery at 1,128.00 in 10x.

For those who don’t remember, the Redmi 10 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel that supports a 90 Hz refresh rate. In hardware, the Helio G88 chip is present to avoid slowdowns or stuttering even in games. In addition, the version on offer has 4GB/128GB of RAM and storage.

The Redmi 10 doesn’t disappoint in terms of the camera either. In this sense, it brings a 50MP main rear lens along with three other auxiliary sensors of 8MP, 2MP and 2MP. There’s also an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling. In addition, it includes a massive 5,000mAh battery and stereo audio for a better sound experience.

Redmi 10 – Main specs:

  • Screen: 6.5 inches with Full HD resolution with 90 Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core
  • GPU: Mali-G52 MC2
  • RAM: 4GB / 6GB
  • Internal storage: 64GB / 128GB
  • Back camera: quad – 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth
  • Frontal camera: 8 MP
  • Drums: 5,000mAh with support for 18W charging
  • Operational system: Android 11
  • Others: Stereo speaker, side mounted fingerprint reader, USB-C input, FM Radio.

On sale on Amazon with fast delivery and free of extra fees, the Redmi 10 is an excellent purchase option in Brazil:

