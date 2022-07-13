Xuxa gets it right by refusing offensive joke to the hungry millions







Xuxa and Ana: ‘Climão pie’ was better than an insensitive faux pas Photo: Playback/TV

On Monday, 11th, the best of Xuxa’s participation in the More you was surprisingly what she didn’t. Before the program started, the presenter did not accept a food fight proposed by hostess Ana Maria Braga.

This joke happened in other visits of the indestructible queen of the little ones. It became a bizarre tradition. “The thing happens naturally, even today I was banned. I’m very frustrated”, complained the owner of Louro Mané.

Archive footage shown during the interview showed the artists throwing “tortadas” at each other. According to the global, the production had prepared the goodies. “It was all ready,” she insisted. After more grumbling, Xuxa was uncomfortable. “Stop, Ana,” she pleaded.

The turmoil desired by Ana Maria recalls the most famous scene in Battle of the sexes, 1983 comic novel (with forgettable remake in 2012). Cousins ​​and rivals Charlô (Fernanda Montenegro) and Bimbo (Paulo Autran) attack each other with food and drinks from the breakfast table.

This sequence appeared several times in Globo’s breaks in recent days to promote the arrival of the production to Globoplay’s catalog. In fiction, it still has a certain grace for the burlesque context. In a show that purports to be connected to reality, it would be distasteful and inappropriate.

O More you, as well as the channel’s TV news, has highlighted the growing number of Brazilians in poverty. There are 33 million hungry people, according to a survey released in June by the Penssan Network (Brazilian Network for Research in Food and Nutrition Sovereignty and Security).

From what was said on the air, Xuxa’s advisors were the first to stop the joke. Ana Maria cited her irritation with them. They used as justification a commitment that the guest would have after the More you. He couldn’t ‘dirty’ himself with sweets for lack of time to clean and change. She actually participated hours after a live to promote a book.

Between the lines and the ‘climate’ emerged another impression. That Xuxa and her team were sensitive enough to perceive the pointlessness of playing with food in the times in which we live. Wisdom would have spoken louder.

Had they repeated the tradition of meetings, the repercussions would have been bitter. Cake fight at 10:30 am on TV would be a punch in the stomach for those who woke up with little or nothing to eat throughout the day.

We would watch a show of alienation by two millionaire presenters in Brazil where today people fight for bones to feed themselves.

Ana Maria, who recently protested several times about the increase in food prices, and has already taught so many people to eat better while spending less, needs to be more careful with the games she proposes.

One of the functions of television is to provide escapism, the ephemeral escape from everyday restlessness. But those who offer entertainment cannot ignore the possible negative impact of their actions on viewers’ emotions.