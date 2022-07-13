Yasmin Brunet and Shaman are together. Know details

After months of rumors, the LeoDias column was able to confirm that Xamã and Yasmin Brunet are in fact living a romance, still without labels, for just over a month.

Despite being discreet, the singer’s relationship with the model is not something hidden. The couple was seen by sources in the column in an atmosphere of romance, last week, in Fernando de Noronha. Xamã was there to participate in the Noronha Weekend festival, on July 7th.

The two would have stayed during Carnival, according to the Gossip do Dia profile, and on other occasions since then, until they started their relationship for just over a month. In May, after being seen together at the Vitrinni nightclub, Shaman told the column that they just had a chance meeting. “Nothing much,” he said at the time.

Nothing like a few weeks for this status be modified! Yasmin and Shaman seem to want to take the relationship calmly during the time they get to know each other better. While he left Fernando de Noronha to continue with his concert schedule, she only returned to São Paulo last Monday (11/7). The model has been single since she split from surfer Gabriel Medina in January of this year.

