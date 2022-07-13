Zaquieu wins tribute when returning to the Pantanal

After leaving the farm in a humiliating way, zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) makes the difficult decision to return to the wetland in the next chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera, receiving the affection of José Leoncio as an apology for the prejudice of the peons and the consequent suffering of the former butler.

José Leôncio prepares a viola circle to honor Zaquieu, who is thrilled to see the farmer’s willingness to live amicably and get rid of prejudice once and for all in his own home, as he told Tadeu (José Loreto) that I wouldn’t be sorry to kick him out of the house if he showed homophobic acts again.

José Leôncio summons a viola roda as an apology to Zaquieu. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

From there, Zaquieu again acquires the desire to become a useful cog in the farm’s gear, starting with new attempts to join Filó (Dira Paes) in household chores, until he decides to follow Eugênio’s (Almir Sater) advice. ) and bet once and for all on his career as a pawn.

Entirely dedicated, Zaquieu surprises the peons who called him “weird” before and shows that he can be as good or even better than the rude troglodytes who only failed to attack him because he likes men. From ex-butler to pawn, Zaquieu will find happiness amid the troubled world on the farm and will still fall in love with Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), Tenório’s employee (Murilo Benício) who simply swears Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and José Leôncio de death in the next chapters.