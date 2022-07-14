11 foods to eat in times of stress and what to avoid – 07/13/2022

When we are stressed or anxious, it is common for food to serve as a form of reward or to alleviate negative feelings. However, often the chosen items are unhealthy and tend to be high in calories.

According to Priscila Moreira, nutritionist at HCor, these emotional conditions sensitize the body, affecting attention and mood, which influences food consumption. “Each individual has a different behavioral response to anxiety, which leads the body to have peculiar reactions and make different food choices in times of stress,” she says.

However, consuming foods rich in sugar, trans fats and salt, for example, contributes to obesity and other health problems, such as hypertension.

Next, see 11 foods that are recommended to consume in times of stress and anxiety. And also what is best to avoid.

what to consume

1. oats

Adding oats to your diet helps with mood and gives you more energy. Cereal is a source of B vitamins, responsible for improving mood and reducing fatigue. In addition to having tryptophan, which converts into serotonin (known as the happiness hormone), increasing well-being.

2. Dark chocolate

Good news for those who can’t live without chocolate! The bitter version, that is, with more than 70% cocoa, is indicated for moments of stress. Moderate consumption soothes and gives a feeling of satisfaction.

Dark chocolate stimulates the production of endorphins, chemicals in the brain that increase pleasure. But attention: the recommendation is to consume up to 25 g a day.

3. Green and chamomile tea

Drinking a chamomile infusion during the day or before bed will help calm you down. The herb has anxiolytic substances that exert a calming effect on the nervous system, contributing to sleep. Preparation lessens anxiety and relieves stress.

“Green tea also has action in the control of anxiety, since it has the amino acid theanine, which increases the production of mood-modulating hormones. Therefore, it brings a feeling of well-being and controls stress”, says Adriana Zupo, nutritionist at the Hospital. Edmundo Vasconcelos.

4. Banana

Very popular, banana stands out for having tryptophan, contributing to the synthesis of serotonin. It is also a source of vitamin B6, which helps with sleep quality. And because it has magnesium, it decreases muscle tension. Therefore, it also alleviates the symptoms of anxiety.

5. Avocado

Known for offering good fats to the body, avocado helps to control anxiety and stress by having potassium and vitamin B3. Regular consumption acts on the nervous system, contributing to the production of some hormones that provide relaxation.

6. Passion fruit

You’ve probably heard that passion fruit has calming properties. And it’s true! The fruit pulp contains antioxidants such as flavonoids, which act on the central nervous system and contribute to the control of anxiety. It is also a source of magnesium, an important mineral for well-being.

7. Fatty fish

Some fish that are considered fatty, such as salmon, contain omega 3 and vitamin D, nutrients that the body cannot produce. They are important for the functioning of neurons and stand out for improving mood and reducing stress. Low intake of omega 3 and vitamin D is linked to increased anxiety and depression.

8. Dark green vegetables

Adding spinach and broccoli to the diet also helps with mood. They are good sources of magnesium, a mineral that contributes to the release of happiness-related neurotransmitters. It is known that nutrient deficiency can increase anxiety, for example.

9. Lettuce

Vegetables are considered a natural tranquilizer that can reduce anxiety. This happens because it has a substance called lactucin, which contributes to the relaxation of the body. It also has folic acid, which helps in the synthesis of serotonin.

10. Eggs

Egg consumption can be another ally in controlling anxiety and depressive symptoms. The egg yolk contains vitamin D, which is known to regulate brain function and mood. Generally, its deficiency contributes to depression.

11. Chestnuts

How about opting for oilseeds, such as chestnuts, for an afternoon snack? They can contribute to mood by having selenium, a fundamental nutrient for the formation of serotonin. But pay attention to the amounts: because it is very caloric, the ideal is to consume one to two chestnuts a day.

what to avoid

Who never went overboard on food on a stressful day? According to Raimunda Carneiro, nutritionist at the HU-UFPI (University Hospital of the Federal University of Piauí), which is part of Ebserh, stressful situations contribute to an increase in the cortisol hormone, which has effects on the brain’s reward system.

“This can trigger the excessive consumption of highly palatable foods, such as those rich in sugar and fat. Thus, they are used as a way to alleviate this emotional state”, he adds.

Next, see which items are not recommended in times of high stress.

Sugar

Refined sugar has a stimulating, energizing effect. But it also activates the central nervous system and makes the individual even more agitated and with altered mood.

It is also known that excess sugar in the diet promotes dysregulation of glycemic control and, consequently, causes an increase in the production of cortisol, the stress hormone. Therefore, it is recommended to consume in moderation.

Alcohol

The exacerbated use of alcohol causes great harm to the body in general. It often alters the absorption of nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, compromising mood. As it is a psychotropic substance, it acts on the central nervous system and its consumption is associated with several mental disorders.

fast food

It’s quite tempting to resist fast food, but these foods have too much sugar, sodium, trans fats, preservatives and dyes. These ingredients make a person even more irritated and even depressed.

Caffeine

Drinking too much caffeinated items is harmful to those who are anxious. Therefore, the recommendation is to consume in moderation, especially in moments before rest. That’s because too much caffeine interferes with the quality of sleep. Chronically bad or little sleep usually causes bad mood and irritability.

“High doses of caffeine, such as drinking something around five cups of coffee a day, induce a state of anxiety. This response varies according to the person, but when there are cases of anxiety, the problem tends to increase”, says Vera. Salvo, counselor of the CRN-3 (Regional Council of Nutritionists of the 3rd Region).