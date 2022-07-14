18 Months, 36 Calls and 95% Discount: How Super Debt Negotiation Works | Economy

After a year and a half, 36 calls with creditors and a lot of difficulty, Eliane had the biggest relief of her life: hearing from the fund that bought her R$900,000 debt that she could pay it off for R$40,000 – a discount of 95.5%. She took the deal right away.

The money she borrowed from the bank was much less than R$900,000, but it staggered in interest after interest until it became unpayable. Broken and unable to afford that amount, she sought out the lawyer specializing in over-indebtedness Demétrius Dalcin to help her.

And that’s where the saga began.

Any person who has “manifest inability to pay all their consumer debts without compromising their existential minimum” is over-indebted, according to Law 14,181/21, enacted in July last year, the so-called Over-indebtedness Law – that is, anyone that you can’t pay all your debts and still have money to live minimally.

Even before the Over-indebtedness Law, offices and bodies specialized in consumer protection already had centers to help people with debts that compromised their survival, much greater than their salaries and the result, often, of abusive interest.

Procons in several states have strong and active support centers for the over-indebted. Negotiations can be done in several ways: by telephone, face-to-face meetings and even face-to-face hearings with all creditors. They can also end up in court and take months or years to resolve.

How debts start and become millionaires

There are several causes for unpayable debts. Most of the over-indebted, according to the assistant director of customer service and guidance at Procon de SP, Rodrigo Tritapepe, suffered some extraordinary event.

“These are accidents of life. For example, the woman who is abandoned by her husband, in the case of homes where the man is the financial foundation of the family, people who lose their jobs, suffer an accident at work and a series of unexpected activities, such as the pandemic or recession. ”.

Of course, there is rampant consumerism and people who deliberately choose not to pay debts, but these are the exception among those seeking help.

“On average, in São Paulo, a person owes three creditors and almost R$35,000 to each. And she has a minimum wage income. How does she pay this bill? So what happens is that the person goes into trading with a very small margin of money, they can’t even buy food and the electricity is cut off,” she says.

Debts come from everywhere. They range from the most basic items, such as water, electricity, telephone services, to card debts, loans, financing and suppliers, in the case of entrepreneurs and business owners.

Creditors are able to make a debt multiply 10 times its value through compound interest, built-in fees and renegotiations – all done legally, according to Dalcin. In your contract review actions, what he most often questions are undue fees, tying sales of built-in insurance, remunerative interest on the contract and interest on arrears.

“The bank applies the interest rate on the entire amount, including these undue fees. Which means that a slice of your share shouldn’t be paid. Then there is a chain reaction, because the first contract, which was already made wrong, will be renegotiated and will have consequences for all the others, so the debt grows exponentially”, explains the lawyer.

How to solve by Procon

The director of Procon de SP says he receives 600 help protocols per week. Due to the high volume, the face-to-face audience model lagged behind in the state, and the process is usually digital. The person fills in all the data on the internet and goes through an interview with an analyst, who will set up a payment plan and send an email to each of the creditors.

“We analyzed interest rates and consumer contracts. And then our analysts will try to sensitize the creditor, we will ask for more time, less interest. He says: ‘Gee, here you can improve a little bit. Take a little here’. You’re a negotiator, right? A group that is specialized there and only does that. So, they have a very sensitive hand, they are differentiated employees trained to understand the delicate moment of that consumer”, explains Tritapepe, director of Procon São Paulo.

In other states, Procons usually hold a hearing with the consumer and all of his creditors together. Whoever arrives to seek help often enters overwhelmed by shame, in a situation of extreme fragility. “They are going through a lot of personal problems, not just financial ones”, explains Henrique Neves, from Procon in Rio de Janeiro.

Then, the technicians schedule a first interview, which usually lasts two hours. In it, they will ask all the details of the consumer’s financial life. After the meeting, the technician asks the consumer to gather all the contracts and documents that prove their debts. From there, it will notify all suppliers and see which of them are willing to negotiate.

This process can also take place in court. It is in this area that the lawyer Demétrius Dalcin has been working since 2014. Today, he assists around 600 people a month, including over-indebted people and people who were victims of abusive financing or loan contracts. Its clients owe from low amounts to amounts that reach R$10 million to more than 15 different creditors.

That sounds like a lot, but the total number of debtors prosecuted in the state is much higher, he says. “If you look at the distribution lists of lawsuits, between search and seizure, execution and moratorium, there are an average of 400 to 500 lawsuits a day in the state of São Paulo. We’re talking about 15,000 debtors being sued a month.”

Dalcin explains that negotiations usually take from six months to two years, on average. And most end in an out-of-court settlement and extinct process.

At the beginning of the court battle, the judge asks if the parties are interested in holding a conciliation hearing. But most of the time, the parties do not reach an agreement and the process begins.

Once started, the bank or the company starts to apply pressure. They call every 15 days with proposals. The lawyer receives the proposal and sees if the client is able to pay. As time goes on, it becomes more advantageous for the client, who, in the meantime, is advised to save money and change his financial routine and squeeze from all sides to get, at some point, actually closing the deal.

According to Dalcin, 95% of cases are resolved in these negotiations over the phone. And it is possible to reach a 70% discount on the debt, usually. Or, in extraordinary cases, an even more advantageous agreement, such as the one mentioned in the opening of the article: 95% discount.

In addition to banks and creditor institutions, there is another agent in the matter. When creditors realize that they will not receive from that defaulting customer in the short term, they usually sell the “default” to funds that buy overdue debt.

In these cases, an institution that has BRL 100,000 that it cannot receive from a client, for example, offers this debt to the fund for a much lower amount, such as BRL 20,000, just so it doesn’t come to zero.

This fund then buys the debt and inherits the right to receive payment from the defaulting person. From then on, he is the one who starts calling the person to collect payment and offer negotiations. When this happens, the debtor has a better chance of getting a good deal. As the fund bought the debt for a low amount, it is able to offer a discharge for a much lower amount as well.

So, another example: the fund gets in touch with the person (or his lawyer, and offers a deal more or less like this: pay off the R$100,000 debt for R$40,000. That way, he manages to guarantee a profit and the debtor has the debt reduced, explains the lawyer.

Abusive charges and heart attack on the phone

Not everything is friendly in this relationship between institution and consumer. Often, the consumer can lose something in actions of search and seizure and attachment of goods, blocking of accounts and even the passport, says Dalcin.

Even before these measures, the charges can be abusive, with dozens of calls a day and even psychological terror.

“I had a client who had a heart attack because of a bank call. He received many calls a day. In one of them, the attendant said: ‘you are a crook because you have money to buy clothes for your daughter at C&A and Marisa, but you don’t pay the bank. And they have your entire purchase history. The client had a heart attack right away. Then he sued and won compensation of R$30,000, but his life is not worth that alone”, says the lawyer.

How to get out of this situation

The first step in getting help is to collect all documents regarding debts, such as overdue bills or financing, loan and card agreements.

If you don’t know how much you paid or what interest is levied on your debt, you can ask the creditor for an accounting. According to the lawyer, the institution needs to provide proof to the consumer and even explain how that debt has increased over the years.

With the information in hand, a specialized lawyer or Procon can guide the negotiation.