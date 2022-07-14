“2 to 3 year contract”; Cruzeiro does not stop at Ricardo Goulart and Italian football midfielder worth R$ 13.5 million enters the agenda

From the 18th, with the opening of the transfer window, Raposa will have 4 reinforcements: defender Luis Felipe, full-back/midfielder Marquinhos Cipriano and forwards Bruno Rodrigues and Stênio.

Thinking about the sequence of the season, in which now, it will have as main focus the dispute of Series B with the focus on access to the elite of national football, the cruise is being reinforced. For the window, which will open on the 18th, the team heavenly gained 4 boosters. The team settled with defender Luis Felipe, with side/midfielder Marquinhos Cipriano and with striker Bruno Rodrigues. In addition to these signings, Pezzolano will count on the return of Stênio, who was in Italy.

Now, other names have been speculated on the team managed by Ronaldo. after the journalists André Hernan and Samuel Venâncio confirmed that midfielder Ricardo Goulart would be on Raposa’s radar, another midfielder had his name aired on the celestial team. As published by the IG Esporte website, Cruzeiro would be interested in midfielder Daniel Bessa.

According to information gathered by the journalist Felipe Silva, from the IG Esporte portal, Raposa would have signaled a proposal for the midfielder, who is currently free on the market, after the end of his contract with Hellas Verona, from Italy. It is worth noting that most of the career of the Italian-Brazilian athlete was in Italy. In Brazil, he only played for Goiás, in the professional category. In addition to the Club, the coritiba also monitors the midfielder.

“Exclusive: Cruzeiro has signaled a two-year to three-year contract proposal for midfielder Daniel Bessa. The parties did not reach an agreement and the business cooled down. There is a possibility that conversations will resume soon. Coritiba is watching too”informed the journalist.

According to data published on the website transfermarkta portal specialized in the transfer market, the 29-year-old midfielder has his economic rights assessed in the amount of 2.5 million euros (approximately BRL 13.5 million at the current price).