550 women are suing Uber for sexual harassment committed by drivers – Época Negócios

Uber goes through new sexual assault lawsuit (Photo: Reproduction/Facebook)

A new civil action was filed against the Uber by approximately 550 women who say they have been assaulted by the company’s partner drivers. The women are being represented by the law firm Slater Slater Schulman LLP. In a statement, the office said the lawsuit includes cases of women who were kidnapped, arrested and harassed by Uber drivers.

The suit was filed two weeks after Uber published its second US safety report. According to the document, there was a 38% drop in reports of sexual assault in the period 2019-2020 compared to 2017-2018, although the number could be directly linked to the general drop in travel caused by the pandemic.

Lawyers in the lawsuit, however, claim that Uber failed to take adequate steps to protect female passengers from sexual assault. “There’s a lot more Uber can do to protect riders, adding cameras to deter burglaries, performing more robust background checks on drivers, creating an early warning system when drivers don’t stay on the way to a destination,” says Adam Slater, founding partner of Slater Slater Schulman LLP. “Recognizing the problem through safety reports is not enough. It is past time for Uber to take concrete actions to protect its customers.”

In a statement to Business Insider, an Uber spokesperson said: “Sexual assault is a horrific crime and we take every report seriously”. That’s why Uber created new safety features and was more transparent about serious incidents. While we cannot comment on pending litigation, we will continue to keep safety at the heart of our work.”

This isn’t the first time Uber has faced lawsuits over sexual assault. In 2020, California regulators fined the company $59 million, accusing it of repeatedly refusing to cooperate when asked for data from its 2019 sexual assault report.

