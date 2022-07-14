





up in brain health Photo: Unsplash / Personare

Your brain contains about 100 billion nerve cells that form about trillions of connections called synapses. These connections are constantly reshaping, responding to the world around them. If you’ve been feeling tired or needing more stimulation, we tell you 7 ways to boost your brain health.

These are exercises and practices that are suitable for anyone. After all, the brain is like a muscle. Just as going to the gym favors physical health, mental exercises make the brain perform its functions with quality and precision.

By following the suggestions below, you can have more focus and concentration, make better choices in everyday life, increase your productivity and, consequently, your well-being.

7 ways to boost your brain health

1. Eat these foods

In the gut, considered our second brain, there are “good” and “bad” bacteria. According to Yoga specialist Gunatiita, when we maintain the diversity and balance of good bacteria, we ensure physical and mental health as well.

You can boost your brain health if you base your diet on plants, fermented foods, healthy fats and fresh foods. Here’s a list of 6 Super Foods that are good for the Mind.

2. Meditate

The therapist Andrea Leandro comments that neuroscience has already proven the benefits of meditationwhich includes calming the mind, decreasing anxiety, and distinguishing feelings, so you can make better choices.

It is a lifelong action that can be started with short practices, but the more you practice, the more benefits for your mind and body you will reap. Get started now with this 1-minute meditation!

3. Practice Yoga

Did you know that 20 minutes of Yoga increases your ability to focus and retain information? In addition to exercising the body, Yoga also works on breathing, relaxation and expansion of consciousness.

Discover yoga poses for anxiety here., which will consequently give your brain a boost.

4. Use essential oils

Our limbic system, also called the emotional brain, is linked to our mental activity. That’s why essential oils are great allies for our brain, according to aromatherapist Solange Lima.

When you inhale an essential oil, your olfactory receptors carry that aroma until it reaches your limbic system. A good suggestion is the lavender essential oilwhich is calming, relaxing and helps balance the mind and body. Here’s how to use essential oils.

5. Invest in yellow

In Chromotherapy, the color yellow represents the mind. It is the color of intelligence, wisdom, logic and reason, so it is linked to the stimulation of reasoning and intellect.

Therefore, Solange Lima, who is also a color therapist, indicates using the color yellow to increase concentration, clarify thoughts, organize ideas and bring more productivity and focus.

It can be used in food, clothing and environments. A form excellent is to use in meditation with yellow color, see here how to do it!

6. Do brain gymnastics

BRAIN GYM ®️ – Brain Gymnastics is a set of movements for the integration of the brain, which bring cognitive benefits and improve physical posture and in front of life. Learn more about how to do it and its benefits here.

Try the following examples. Andrea Leandro advises, before starting, to drink a little water to lubricate the brain.

Cross march: simulates an exaggerated movement of walking, crossing arms and legs. It can be done as a joke or dance. It helps to have better balance and spatial awareness and improves coordination between left and right.

simulates an exaggerated movement of walking, crossing arms and legs. It can be done as a joke or dance. It helps to have better balance and spatial awareness and improves coordination between left and right. energetic yawns : can be very good for the brain. Massage your jaw muscles while yawning. It helps to improve the expression of speech, singing and creative writing. If you really feel like yawning, your brain needs oxygen.

: can be very good for the brain. Massage your jaw muscles while yawning. It helps to improve the expression of speech, singing and creative writing. If you really feel like yawning, your brain needs oxygen. Standing Flex: Sitting, move your foot up and down. This action also helps focus and improves communication.

7. Keep positive thoughts

Regina Restelli is emphatic: “Without our mind we are nothing!”. It is what allows us to learn anything, translates our physical and emotional needs, and produces the fruits corresponding to our thoughts.

For our good or for our bad, everything ends up taking place according to our choice. Therefore, training the mind is to transform it into an unconditional friend. Take care of your thoughts as they can bring about inner and outer balance. Here you will find an exercise to master your mind and maintain positive thoughts.

The post 7 Ways to Boost Brain Health appeared first on Personare.

personify ([email protected])

– The Personare team is formed by people who are in a constant process of knowledge about themselves, about the world and about human relationships. Here we share accurate content with our more than 100 experts in different holistic areas, such as Astrology, Tarot, Numerology and Therapies.