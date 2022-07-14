A colossal 5.8-meter paddlefish caught off the coast of Chile, residents fear an upcoming earthquake

One oarfish (also known as regaleco and king-of-herring) of colossal size was caught by fishermen off the coast of the extreme north of Chile on Monday morning (11/7). Residents of Arica gathered on a pier as they hauled the silver fish out of the sea.

Images shared on TikTok show the long bony fish being hoisted by the head as proud fishermen transfer it to land. the average fish 5.8 meters long, according to the website “Then24”. The average size of the species is 3 meters.

today #Arica Capture Pez Remo, Pez that according to Japanese beliefs announces the arrival of a strong earthquake and subsequent Tsunami #Peru @biobio @TVN @Cooperative pic.twitter.com/Pz2bKerf8c — Negrita (@JeannetteQuim) July 11, 2022

The rare deep-sea fish have become a popular legend for their supposed powers of foretelling the futureespecially after 2011, when dozens of creatures were seen in Japan before the deadly earthquake in fukushima (Japan).

In another similar episode, on June 11, 2020, an oarfish was found in Cozumel (Mexico), and ten days later there was a 7.5 magnitude earthquake at Richter and a tsunami alert was issued for several countries in the region.

The video racked up 10 million likes, but it also raised concerns from local residents who were fearful of an earthquake.

Oarfish of more than 5m caught in Chile Photo: Reproduction/TikTok

Oarfish caught off the coast of Chile Photo: Reproduction

“Oarfish live in the depths. They say that when they start to rise to the surface it is because the tectonic plates are in motion”commented one netizen.

Some people also believed that whoever found such a fish would be cursed.

Oarfish live in deep water and only return to the surface when they are sick, dying or reproducing, which has fueled speculation that they may return to the surface with changes in climate – although this theory has yet to be confirmed.