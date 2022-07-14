About 30 new emojis that can be released are revealed; check the list

The company Emojipedia released this Wednesday, 13, 31 new emojis that may arrive for cell phones in 2022. The news will still go through the approval process of Unicode, the company responsible for making the emojis used on cell phones, in September.

The new options include animals, food, faces and hands.

Check out the new emojis:

Face shaking; Blue Heart; Gray heart; pink heart; Hand pushing to the right; Hand pushing to the left; Moose; Dumb; Wing; Bird; Goose; Jellyfish; Hyacinth (plant); Ginger; Pea; Fan; fork comb; Maracas; Flute; Khanda (religious symbol of Sikhism); Wireless.

The release of the new emojis takes place on account of the celebration of World Emoji Day, which takes place next Sunday, 17. The designs can still undergo changes before being officially released by Unicode. According to each operating system, the format and style of emojis may be different.

