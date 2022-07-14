Actor files for divorce after announcing that he is not the father of a baby

The separation of a couple is not always so easy. Both have their reasons for preferring the end of the relationship. For actor Steve Burton, 52, known for the series “General Hospital”, however, the separation has been controversial.

Steve has officially divorced Sheree Gustin after 23 years of marriage. The actor even made a post on social media, where he vented, saying that the ex is pregnant with a baby that is not hers.

According to the website TMZ, the actor claimed in the US court irreconcilable differences as a reason for the divorce with Sheree. In the documents, March 1 appears as the date of the ex-couple’s separation.

Steve and Sheree met backstage at “General Hospital” and had three children: Makena, 18, Jack, 16, and Brooklyn, 7. Now, the actor seeks legal and physical custody of the trio. He also wants the court to rule out either party’s ability to obtain alimony.

Two months ago, the actor made an outburst on Instagram after discovering that his ex-wife is pregnant with another man. “I wanted to clarify something. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she is expecting her fourth child. The baby is not mine. We are still raising three beautiful children. We would like privacy at this time,” he said.

Resignation

This is not the first controversy in which Steve finds himself a protagonist in recent months. After 30 years in “General Hospital”, the actor was fired from the series for refusing to take the vaccine against covid-19.

“Unfortunately, ‘General Hospital’ let me go because of the vaccination order. I applied for my medical and religious exemptions and both were denied; which hurts, but this is also about personal freedom for me,” he argued, also in publication made on the internet.