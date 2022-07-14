Actor files for divorce after saying he is not the father of ex-wife’s baby







Steve Burton and Sheree Gusti Photo: Playback/Instagram

American actor Steve Burton, 52, has filed for divorce from Sheree Gustin after telling on social media that he is not the father of the fourth baby the woman is expecting.

According to information from the website TMZ, the actor claimed in court irreconcilable differences as a reason for the divorce. The documents point to March 1 as the date of their separation.

The now ex-couple met backstage on the series ‘General Hospital’ and had been together for 23 years. They have three children: Makena, 18, Jack, 16, and Brooklyn, 8.

Burton wants legal and physical custody of the children and also asks that the court make it impossible for either party to obtain alimony after legally separating.

“The baby is not mine”

The actor made an outburst on his Instagram profile in May, saying that he is not the father of the pregnant ex-wife’s baby. At the time, he announced the separation and asked for privacy.

“I wanted to clarify something. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she is expecting her fourth child. The baby is not mine. We are still raising three beautiful children. We would like privacy at this time. Much love, Steve,” she wrote.