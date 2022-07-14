Actor’s wife ends live interview by force and leaves Sonia Abrão shocked

Stênio Garcia ended up starring, unintentionally, in an embarrassing situation during a live interview with journalist Sonia Abrão, from RedeTV’s “A Tarde é Sua” program: while talking to the reporter, the actor was interrupted by his wifewho forcibly removed him from the chat, for not wearing a protective mask against covid-19.

The conversation with the veteran artist took place live, and Sonia’s team, as well as the presenter herself, could not contain their surprise at the scene. It all started when Stênio was talking to the program’s reporter, and the actor’s wife, Marilene Saade, interrupted the moment without asking the reporter for permission.

Then, she criticized Stênio for not wearing a mask during the conversation, and tries to put the protection on her husband’s face in a brutal way. Visibly upset, the artist even asks for “help”, while she explained the reason for the attitude. “You can’t get coronavirus, you haven’t caught it until now,” she said, without responding to her husband’s request. “No, sorry”, replied Marilene with the reporter’s attempt to defuse the situation.

Awkward situation

As the scene happened live, the reaction of Sonia and the columnists who follow the journalist in the studio was perplexed, as can be seen in the video that went viral on social networks late this Wednesday afternoon (13). The presenter seemed outraged by Marilene’s attitude in forcing the end of the interview.

As soon as the couple abandoned the interview, the reporter who was interviewing Stênio said that it was an “embarrassing situation”. In sequence, Marilene was criticized by Sonia Abrão and her columnistswho didn’t like the way she approached the veteran to force him to wear the protective mask.