AF News | Cities | Saúde de Araguaína prepares a contingency plan for monkeypox; HDT is reference

Representatives of the institutions that make up the Araguaína Health Care Network (TO) met this Tuesday (12), at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases of the Federal University of Tocantins (HDT-UFT), to discuss the preparation of the Contingency Plan. from Monkeypox, better known as “monkey pox”. This was the second meeting.

As of Tuesday (7/12), Brazil has confirmed 228 cases, and has another 116 suspected cases. Although the disease has not yet been confirmed in Tocantins, the entities involved are adapting to Anvisa’s Technical Note No. 003/2022, which recommends that health services implement the Plan, containing the flow and strategic actions to deal with possible cases of grievance, including the management of human and material resources.

The meeting was attended by managers of the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS), the Basic Health Units (UBS) Araguaína Sul and Palmeiras do Norte, Municipal Health Department, ISAAC (responsible for the Emergency Care Unit, Emergency Room Children’s Hospital and Municipal Hospital), Public Health Laboratory (LACEN), and Municipal Surveillance.

The conclusion of the Contingency Plan is scheduled for the next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday (19). The HDT-UFT will be a reference in cases of severity criteria and will advise the municipalities, in addition to training professionals from across the RAS on the correct management of the disease, including the UBS, given that they will be responsible for the patient’s home follow-up until the rise of isolation.

About Monkeypox

According to the Ministry of Health, Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those observed in the past in patients with smallpox, but with a less severe clinical presentation, a disease transmitted mainly through direct or indirect contact with infected blood, body fluids, skin or mucosal lesions, or secondarily by close contact with infected respiratory secretions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) describes different symptom frames for suspected, probable and confirmed cases. Any person of any age who presents with acute and unexplained pustules (blisters) on the skin and is in a country where monkeypox is not endemic is now considered a suspected case. If this condition is accompanied by headache, onset of fever above 38.5°C, swollen lymph nodes, muscle and body aches, back pain and profound weakness, an examination is necessary to confirm or rule out the disease.

about the hospital

HDT-UFT is the first federal university hospital in the State of Tocantins, offering specialized care in infectious and parasitic diseases and has been part of the Network of the Brazilian Hospital Services Company (Ebserh) since February 2015.