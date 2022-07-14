After dancing in the pool, Mel Maia wears a transparent look and reveals too much: “No passinho”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/iNOIwuL2JeQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/iNOIwuL2JeQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/iNOIwuL2JeQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/iNOIwuL2JeQ” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Razing hearts! Mel Maia, actress and digital influencer, bet on another video on her TikTok this Wednesday afternoon (13). In it, the muse bets on a transparent outfit and draws the attention of the crowd.

Check out everything that is going viral in the world of celebrities

“#Cerolfinin”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. In the video, Mel Maia put on her more transparent black look and showed off all her dancing skills. Currently, the actress has around 10.4 million followers on her TikTok account.

“This woman is surreally beautiful, can you imagine in a few years? My heart is not ready”, joked a fan in the comments field. “Muse of everything,” said another, putting some fire emojis on the side.

@melmaia #cerolfinin ♬ Cerol Finin – UCLÃ & Sobs & Sueth

Mel Maia talks about the difficulty of her fans to accept her age

During an interview given to Quem magazine, Mel Maia decided to open the game both about the differences she felt in her life because of her age, and the difficulty of her fans in accepting the new phase of the actress.

Mel Maia begins by saying that she didn’t feel that much difference in her life because she turned 18: “I don’t think it makes that much difference. I think just the fact that I can get a driver’s license and drive. Or coming home later from a party.”

Regarding the difficulty of her fans in accepting her current age, the actress is categorical: “I think the pandemic contributes a lot to this. We’ve spent the last two years pretty much indoors and often when fans see me they freak out. They usually say: ‘Wow, how you’ve grown’. I grew up (laughs)”.

