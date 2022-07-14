After losing 25 kg, Jonathan Costa says he developed binge eating; compare – who

+



Jonathan Costa after losing 25 kg (Photo: Personal archive)

The singer and DJ Jonathan Costa28 years old, who has now adopted JonJon as his stage name, he surprised his fans with the new shape after eliminating 25 kg on the scale. He, who once weighed 105kg, revealed that he developed binge eating after suffering with anxiety during the pandemic. JonJon also talked about his training routine and the importance of maintaining healthy habits.

“During the pandemic, I went into a process of anxiety and ended up returning to a very strong depressive process and then my eating compulsion came. After that, I started to feel bad and saw a very important need to take care of my health. of becoming diabetic, I have a history in my family, and I sought medical attention”, he began.

“We managed to regularize everything that was missing and I started a training routine, a better diet to endure the show marathons when I got back. This process was not easy, but in life we ​​have to commit and do what we believe in. Nowadays I already train on automatic and when I can’t go it seems like there’s something missing”, the singer also revealed.

To keep his focus and shape up to date, JonJon bets on weight training in Rio de Janeiro, where he lives, with his personal Felipe Nunes and in São Paulo with the staff Cassio Fidlay.

“Training highly differentiated by the delivery and, mainly, by the focus they give to their specific objective. Each student is a student, not everyone is the same. Everyone has their fingerprint and Cássio knows very well how to identify the needs of each one of your students who come through your studio and also through your workouts,” said JonJon.

According to Cássio, the singer seeks a body with definition. “JonJon seeks a body with definition. He wants to gain muscle mass, but without water retention, which leaves him with that bloated feeling. I told him that the ideal for his body would be exercises with a methodology of super sets, combined exercises, which require both muscle strength and conditioning so that all the metabolic pathways of his body work together to have greater muscle activation and it can also activate conditioning by oxidative pathways. In other words, breathing more heavily. So, his training is very intense”, said the personal trainer.

[ALERTA] It is worth remembering that whether for health, aesthetic reasons or due to the practice of sports, a diet should never be done without the follow-up of a doctor and/or a nutritionist. Each organism works in a different way and each diet needs different accompaniments.

