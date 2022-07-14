After the fall, Turco sets a new goal for Atltico: ‘Leadership of the Brazilian’

photo: Rooster TV/play Turkish coach Mohamed during Atltico training in Cidade do Galo

The elimination wounds for Flamengo in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil are still sore. However, Atltico are trying to put the 2-0 loss on Wednesday behind and aim for a recovery in the season.

Shortly after the game at Maracan, coach Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed gave a vote of confidence in the white and white squad and projected the search for leadership in the Brazilian Championship.

“I trust a lot in this team, in these players and we are going to recover and seek the leadership of the Brazilian”, pointed out the commander.

“I always trust the team. We have to rescue the psychological part and the physical part. We have to recover that, it’s true. At the weekend, we have to win again to seek leadership in the Brazilian and continue with our objective. There are two other objectives. to look for”, he said, also referring to Copa Libertadores.

Atltico are in the quarterfinals of the continental tournament and will face Palmeiras, the current two-time champion. In the Brazilian Nationals, the white-and-white team is in fourth place, with 28 points – two behind the leader, which is precisely the São Paulo team.

Atltico’s next match against Botafogo. The teams face each other from 18:00 this Sunday, at Nilton Santos, for the 17th round of Srie A.