Airline starts offering free beer on the Rio-SP air shuttle | National Destinations

Aleksei Zaitcev/Unsplash Azul Airlines starts offering free beer on the Rio-SP air shuttle

After a prank performed by content creator Lucas Monteiro on a Latam plane, which promised an open bar for anyone who shouted the company’s name, the airline Azul decided to make it “real”. The organization announced that passengers who board the Rio-SP air shuttle, as of today, will receive free Stella Artois beer during happy hour hours, complementing the in-flight service already offered by the company on its flights.

Happy hour will take place on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, on trips made between 4 pm and 10 pm, on both routes (Congonhas-Santos Dumont and Santos Dumont-Congonhas). The drink will be delivered cold and will be served with crackling snacks, cookies and airplane-shaped candies, in addition to the drinks that are already offered on other flights, such as water and options of juices and soft drinks. In total, there are nine snack options and seven drinks that vary on each flight.

“The Happy Hour action is part of our strategy to constantly evolve the experience on our flights. This initiative is in addition to our traditional service consisting of snacks at will”, highlights Felipe Masson, general manager of Customer Experience at Azul.

Azul resumed its in-flight service on domestic flights, which had stopped due to the pandemic, on May 22. In the past, the company even served Skol, Skol Hops, Danish beer FAXE and German Eisenbahn.

