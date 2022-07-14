Aline Campos says she was raped twice

When Klara Castanho reported having been raped, impregnated and given the baby up for adoption, Aline Campos was one of the artists who offered solidarity to the actress.

In the comments of the young woman’s publication, Aline said that she was also a victim of rape. In an interview with journalist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo, she detailed the violence she suffered on two occasions.

“This was something that, thank God, I cured in therapy. That’s why I recommend a psychologist and meditation to all the people I can. For a few years, I went through this process of healing, of recognizing. What happens? Many girls and women blind to the violence they experienced and feel guilty. The woman thinks she has provoked it, the sexist society makes us feel that way”, he said.

The actress said that the abuse took place when she was under 18 and that she was drugged.

“[…] It was at a time when I wanted to work, have my own things, go out, drink… And on many occasions the man uses alcohol to take the blame and pass it on to the woman, who is vulnerable. That’s why it’s so important for us to talk about what not to do,” said Aline.

Many men use the drink to entice. Drinking causes, if the woman says ‘no’ and the person forces it; or if the woman sleeps, or is drugged by someone, as happened to me, she wakes up from the nightmare and thinks it’s her fault.

Despite the trauma, she says she has given new meaning to the episodes. “What I can say today is that, yes, I was sexually abused, I was raped. And I was cured in a therapeutic process. It made me stronger. I’m here to give my testimony, if girls or women want to talk about how I went through it”, declared.

Mother of 11-year-old Nathan, she says that education to stop this type of violence from happening must come from home.

“It is important to make men aware, it is essential for families to address the issue. I hope that fathers and mothers stop being sexist and teaching that children have to sexualize women,” said the artist.

Changes

Aline is part of the cast of three films that debut this year: “Exchange Vacations”, “Each Abyss” and “The Doorman”.

The new phase comes after nine months of her surname change and during her hair transition.

“These changes didn’t happen out of nowhere. I’ve been meditating for more than six years, I’ve been in therapy… This all made me enter my self-knowledge process more consciously. I tried to understand who I am, what I’m doing here, how can I be better for myself, for the people around me, for the planet, how can I use my privileges to help others”, he said.

It was in this context that I understood that the name I carried did not favor me. He didn’t represent me anymore. It took 11 years to be recognized as Aline Riscado and not everyone understands the change. But the moments when I grew the most and stood out were the ones when I had the courage to follow my heart.

She also changed some habits: “I stopped eating meat, I didn’t drink alcohol for a while. I understood, for example, that I didn’t need alcohol to have fun”, she declared.