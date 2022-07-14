America advances in negotiations to sign midfielder Bentez, from Grmio

photo: Lucas Uebel/Grmio Bentez, 28, has been on loan at Grmio since the beginning of the year. America has advanced in the negotiation and is close to signing midfielder Martn Bentez. The Argentine belongs to Independiente and has been on loan at Grmio since the beginning of the year.

The transfer isn’t closed yet, but it’s been doing well for the last few hours. The 28-year-old athlete is expected to arrive in Belo Horizonte this Thursday (14th) and undergo medical examinations on Friday.

Coelho’s interest in Bentez was advanced by Rdio Itatiaia and confirmed by supersports.

The club from Minas negotiates directly with Independiente, holder of the rights of the midfielder. Grmio, the player’s current team, has no objection to the athlete’s departure.

Bentez should sign on loan with America until the end of 2022. If that happens, he will compete for position with Al, the absolute starter with coach Vagner Mancini, and Indian Ramrez.

The coach was even the one who took him to the gacho club at the beginning of the year. Now in America, Mancini again asked for the signing of the Argentine.

In 2022, Coelho has already signed goalkeeper Jailson (who has already left the club), full-backs Cceres and Danilo Avelar, defenders der, Conti, Maidana, Gabriel Gomes and Luan Patrick, midfielders Indio Ramrez and Matheusinho, and strikers Pedrinho, Paulinho Boia (also left the team), Everaldo, Alosio, Wellington Paulista and Henrique Almeida.

The alviverde board also referred the signing of defender Ricardo Silva.

Bentez’s trajectory

Bentez was revealed by Independiente himself in 2012 and stayed at the Argentine club until 2020, when he landed in Brazil to defend Vasco. There were 33 games, three goals and three assists before moving to So Paulo last year.

For Tricolor Paulista, Bentez participated in 42 matches – 20 of which as a starter – and contributed four goals and six assists. The midfielder was loaned again in January of this year to Grmio.

The Gacho club paid around 500,000 dolres to sign the player. However, the Argentine’s passage was below expectations.

Bentez played in just 12 games in 2022 and did not have a streak as a starter, mainly due to muscle injuries. The athlete’s departure was already expected by the gacha press.