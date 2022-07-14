Ana de Armas reveals how harassment of her relationship with Ben Affleck made her make a drastic decision: “It was horrible”

Ana de Armas opened up for the first time about her nearly year-long relationship with actor Ben Affleck. This Wednesday (13), in an interview with She North Americanthe actress commented on the constant persecution of the Los Angeles paparazzi around the couple, during the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Armas and Affleck’s relationship, which began in early 2020 and ended less than a year later in January 2021, was accompanied by harassment from photographers on an almost daily basis. To Elle, Ana vented about the situation and revealed that she hated that kind of attention: “It was horrible. Seriously, which was good. That was one of the reasons I moved from Los Angeles”. The deliverance thing, right?

Before the radical change, the actress lived in Los Angeles, United States, for seven years. During this period, she followed several celebrities being chased by paparazzi, until this problem happened to her too, when she started dating Ben. “By going through it, I confirmed my idea that ‘This is not the place for me to be.’ It turned into something too much for me. There’s no escape. There is no way out”, said the Cuban woman.

Now, the artist lives in New York, also in the USA, with her current boyfriend, an executive at app Tinder, Paul Boukadakis. Looking back over Los Angeles, Ana analyzed: “Andthere is always a sense of something you don’t have, of something missing. It’s a city that makes you constantly anxious”. And it was precisely for this reason that the actress, 32, and Ben Affleck, 48, broke up in January of last year.

“She ended the relationship. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to live in LA anymore and Ben obviously needs to stay since he has kids who live in LA.”a source told people magazinein January 2021.”This was mutual and it was a completely amicable decision. They are at very different times in their lives, but there is a lot of love and respect there.”, added the insider.

Ana de Armas has participated in features such as “Between Knives and Secrets”, “Sérgio”, “Blade Runner 2049” and “Águas Profundas”. The next project in which she participates, “Hidden Agent”, premieres July 22 on Netflix. According to Elle magazine, the film had the biggest budget ever produced by the platform. streaming. She opposite stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page and Wagner Moura. Watch the trailer: