Ana Maria Braga humiliates and makes Louro Mané’s interpreter cry | TV

The arrival of Louro Mané is far from being digested by Ana Maria Braga. Despite having eased the impasse with the mascot in a recent livethe presenter would have humiliated the parrot interpreter backstage at the “More you” this Wednesday (12). It all took place after the edition that had the presence of actress Claudia Raia at breakfast.

According to columnist Alessandro Lo-Bianco, from “A Tarde é Sua”, the duo was invited by the station to record a merchandising for a perfume brand. However, the atmosphere would have closed after the veteran’s dissatisfaction with having to share more space with Fabio Caniatto, the voice actor who gives life to the son of Louro José, character played by Tom Veiga (1973-2020).

The journalist stated that Fábio suggested to the director of the action a greater interaction with Ana Maria. In front of a team made up of approximately 30 professionals from Globo and the advertising brand, the communicator showed irritation with the actor and oriented him to train more in the interpretation of the parrot before requesting more space in “Mais Você”. The speech was the trigger for Caniatto to burst into tears.

Feeling humiliated, he was taken to a dressing room and cried for 15 minutes. After being reassured, he had to wait a little longer for his voice to return to normal, as Louro Mané’s dubbing would no longer be the same with the vocal alteration. Contrary to what the team expected, the presenter did not apologize, according to Lo-Bianco.

Ana Maria Braga would have said that Fábio lacks professionalism, which would be a reference to the fact that he delayed the recording process of the publicity action to cry. The journalist who works with Sonia Abrão also stated that the action was postponed and will no longer be aired this Thursday (14).