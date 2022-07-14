André Gonçalves’ ex talks about battle for child support

Last Friday (8), actress and journalist Cynthia Benini, 49, saw the father of her daughter, Valentina (19), actor André Gonçalves, being arrested for a debt of more than R$ 350 thousand in alimony. , accumulated since the couple’s separation in 2007 – he even spent a night at the police station and left the place with an electronic anklet; and the legal dispute ensues, while lawyers claim he is unable to pay the amount.

“I fight for my daughter’s rights and indirectly, given the public exposure of the case, for the rights of many other women and children who are experiencing the torment of financial and emotional hardship,” she said. universe. André Gonçalves has two lawsuits in court for non-payment of alimony. In addition to the R$350,000 for his daughter Valentina, he still owes about R$100,000 to Manuela, 23, his daughter with actress Tereza Seiblitz. He is still the father of Pedro Arthur, from his relationship with actress Myriam Rios.

Cynthia remembers the trajectory of raising her daughter Valentina alone, now 19 years old, talks about the good relationship with the other ex-wives and mothers of André’s children, and vents about her father’s abandonment: “Children should not be abandoned, even in the face of any difficulty. If it’s a crime to abandon animals, imagine children.”

UNIVERSA: Since when have you had problems with the payment of alimony and what is André’s total debt to you?

Cynthia Benini: Today I do not know precisely what the updated value of the debt is, but it is already over three hundred and fifty thousand reais. Valentina’s child support delays started in 2007, a few months after our separation. As he was still employed by TV Globo and, despite being an employee, he did not comply with the legal agreement, I was advised by my lawyer at the time to file a request for a payroll deduction and the judge accepted.

When he was fired from TV Globo, in 2017, the delays and non-payment of the pension payment happened again, even making a soap opera on TV Record, filming “Nada a Perder” (film of the life and trajectory of Edir Macedo) among others. works.

Were there any attempts to renegotiate the value on either side?

Valentina Benini, is 19 years old and is the daughter of André Gonçalves and Cynthia Benini Image: Playback/Instagram

Yes, sometimes (even informally, in an attempt to help him and encourage a good relationship with his daughter), but they ended up not being fulfilled, although, as I said, I continued with work on TV and others.

In my opinion, a good negotiation (since all the processes – from Valentina and Manoela – are old) should have taken place when he received the contractual rescission from TV Globo, with settlement of the pending issues of all the children, through savings deposits, or something like that. It didn’t have to be all his money. But a part of it.

He called the mothers, talked, explained that he would not know what it would be like from now on and thinking about their future, he was already thinking about the well-being of each one, preventing himself. I’m sure they all would. That would be a good deal, as any responsible and supportive parent should do.

What are his reasons for not paying? Do you believe they are real?

All his justifications are the ones already said by the press. It’s not up to me to judge, or believe, or not.

When a mother needs to take care of a child (and many “breads”), they don’t say: “Today we don’t have anything to eat so we keep idly by.” Many women like me, even different socially, economically, in race, color, go through the same situations and don’t wait for a miracle or victimize themselves. They go to fight!

How have you been supporting your daughter? Facing some kind of difficulty?

Since leaving the TV effectively in 2017 (from SBT in 2015), I have tried a replacement in the market and it was not as I expected. I had to sell my property, change my standard of living, I accepted help from my family with Valentina – since André refused to establish joint custody in 2016 – for me to stabilize – claiming to be entering a new relationship – in at the time had just moved into Dani’s house [André é casado com a atriz Danielle Winits].

With my savings, I even ventured into a beauty spa to try to get back on my feet. In 2017, I met my husband Ally Murade, who helped me reorganize my life, my emotions and my trajectory. He has still done what he can to give Valentina what he needs (house and food) to date, but her father’s lack of positioning (emotional, and parental support, is priceless).

Children should not be abandoned, even in the face of any difficulty. If it’s a crime to abandon animals, imagine children.

How do you explain –if you even explain– to Valentina what’s been going on?

No son wants to see his father paying judicially for the emotional, financial and psychic costs. But for some, this is the only effective way, and even then, they still think it’s punishment, not duty.

Valentina is 19 years old and works from Monday to Sunday to earn her own money. She suffers. She lives between emotion and reason. The process is not about lack of love. She really still needs our help (mine and his). She still doesn’t have the maturity to solve all this inside her and has been somatizing it to the detriment of her health.

There are some reports that mention his alimony issues with other children as well. Are you aware of this? Do you talk to his other ex-wives?

My relationship with all the women André had was good and very respectful. I always encouraged her to socialize with her brothers and their girlfriends or wives. And thank God she has a very healthy love and closeness with Manuela [filha de André com a atriz Tereza Seiblitz] and with Pedro Arthur [filho de André com a atriz Myriam Rios].

Regarding the processes, what I know is what I see in the press. I never called them to talk about it. I just hope that they and their children have health and peace.

While it is right under the law, many women feel bad when a man is arrested. How do you feel about this whole situation?

André is wearing an electronic anklet at home. He could be like so many others in prison for 30 days. I fight for my daughter’s rights and indirectly, given the public exposure of the case, for the rights of many other women and children who live the torment of financial and emotional hardship, seeing their mothers live in abusive relationships (with their own fathers or stepfathers) for account of lack of money and other alternatives and conditions. For the children who grow up victims of material abandonment, for the behavior of their parents, for the absence of their mothers, who work double shifts to be able to raise them.

We have to stop worshiping women’s suffering, as if they were winners in life, heroines. The scale has to be balanced. The custody and protection of common children is the duty of parents and legal guardians.

Empathy is not just for those who are punished for not following their legal duties. This is Justice. If it leans to one side, someone else is carrying a greater burden. There only the law of men to teach.