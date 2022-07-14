Anesthesiologist arrested for rape had full understanding of what he was doing, says case delegate

Responsible for the arrest of anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra for rape of a vulnerable person, the delegate Bárbara Lomba assesses that the doctor was fully aware of what he was doing when he sexually assaulted a parturient at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in Baixada Fluminense. The delegate, who is the head of the Police Department for Assistance to Women (Deam), in São João de Meriti, and is conducting the investigation into the case, told the Estadão which also investigates the alleged excess of sedatives administered to patients by the professional.

“I’m not going to say he’s crazy. For criminal law it’s very clear, there was no compromise on his understanding. For a person to be unimputable, it’s not enough to have a mental illness, it has to be proven that the disease compromised the understanding of illegality” , says the delegate. “That’s not the case. I understand that he was fully aware of the illegality. I won’t call him sick.”







The delegate Bárbara Lomba, head of the Police Station for Assistance to Women of São João de Meriti, arrested the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra in the act. Photo: Tania Rego/Agência Brasil/Estadão

What is the research priority right now?

I want to hear from the other two women operated on on the 10th and the victim herself, the woman who was filmed. This is my priority now, not least because her case is linked to the arrest in flagrante delicto. But we don’t want to pressure you, we’re going very cautiously, seeing the better day, so as not to expose her further.

So far, then, have you heard from three other women? What do they count? Are they aware that there was rape?

They report similar situations of sedation. They tell what happened before and after, there are several points in the testimonies indicating that the same thing happened. They say that sedation did not seem necessary, and one of them even questioned the doctor, saying that this had not happened in previous deliveries. He snapped back, saying she needed to relax. And she said she wasn’t nervous. Everything indicates that the same crime has been committed.

In addition to the rape of the vulnerable, can we understand that there was a crime of obstetric violence due to excessive sedation?

Obstetric violence is already proven anyway. We can still have other crimes if we prove, for example, that the sedation was not justified or consented, that some drug was used unnecessarily, that exposed the woman to dangers, in short. We can characterize still other crimes.

Can the anesthesiologist’s defense claim that the main evidence, the video, is not valid?

The video was recorded in a public, public service setting, not a private, private setting. It was made by public servants who participated in that procedure, it was not recorded by third parties. There was no illegality whatsoever.

Other doctors who worked that day with Giovanni have already testified. Did they not notice anything strange?

Not from rape. That had been the obstetrician’s and pediatrician’s first surgery with this anesthesiologist, they hadn’t been with him before. One of them said that he was surprised by the sedation, but he trusted that the anesthesiologist would have made the decision for a specific reason. In addition, they are very focused on the child and the woman, as we can see in the video. But we are yet to hear from other doctors who worked with him.

Have nurses and nursing technicians been suspicious of him for a long time?

No, because he hadn’t worked there for a long time and the shifts of this group didn’t always coincide with his. It was relatively quick. When they understood that there was something strange, but they didn’t know what it was, they tried to get closer to him, to make themselves more present, even to better understand what was happening. He noticed and started to treat them badly, with intimidation, bullying.

He wielded power to try to intimidate them. In the second surgery performed that Sunday, the 10th, two nurses noticed that he had an erection. They were only able to realize this because there was a problem with a sign and they were forced to get closer. That was the last straw, they said, ‘we have to do something, this is not appropriate’. That’s why there was the decision to film, they thought it would be much more difficult if it was just their testimony. And it would be, we have to admit.

Because? Would there be no credit in the report?

The report would have force, obviously, was very serious. But there would have to be a whole investigation, there would be several defense allegations. Even when the report is not discredited, even if it were taken seriously, and here at our police station it certainly would be, it is much more difficult. The evidence is much more compelling. Even because, as I said, until that moment no one even knew exactly what he did, no one imagined what it was.

How do you respond to the claim that he was crazy?

I’m not going to say he’s crazy. For criminal law it is very clear, there was no compromise in understanding it. For a person to be unimputable (not liable for a crime), it is not enough to have a mental illness, it must be proven that the illness compromised the understanding of illegality. He is a person who is out of his mind, who does not know what he is doing. In these cases, we ask for an incident of insanity. I’ve done it myself. But it’s not the case. I understand that he had full discernment of wrongdoing. I won’t call you sick.

Last month, a prosecutor was beaten up by a co-worker and the crime was filmed. Even so, the delegate considered that there was no flagrant and did not arrest him immediately; only afterwards, preventively. Do you think the defense can claim that? That the video is not flagrant?

No, there is no such thing. What there is is they try to say that the evidence would be illicit, but this is certainly refutable and will be refuted if there is such a claim. On the issue of the act, he was captured shortly after the crime, he was isolated in a place in the hospital, away from his duties, he had been informed by the direction that there was a problem with a patient. And the fact had just happened. The nurses took the video to the hospital management right after the surgery and the management called us.