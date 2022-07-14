Anesthetist needed to be isolated after being harassed by other prisoners – Nacional

The doctor was arrested in the early hours of Monday (11) after the police had access to a video made by professionals from the team that worked with him in the surgery of a woman last Sunday. (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction) Deputy Brbara Lomba, head of the Women’s Service Station in So Joo de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense, said that anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 31, could be indicted for other crimes, in addition to the rape of a vulnerable person, for which he is already accountable. .

The doctor was arrested in the early hours of Monday (11) after the police had access to a video made by professionals from the team that worked with him in the surgery of a woman last Sunday. The images show that the anesthesiologist raped a patient during a cesarean section performed at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, also in São João de Meriti.

According to the delegate, if it is proven that Giovanni Bezerra applied unnecessary types and amounts of sedatives to the patient, he could be liable for obstetric violence. On the same day, the doctor participated in two more deliveries. The victim who appears in the video and the other two have not yet testified because the delegate is waiting for a more appropriate time to talk to them, who are still recovering from the surgery.

Yesterday (12), the delegate heard from some women who also underwent surgeries with the presence of the anesthesiologist. Brbara Lomba wants to identify whether he acted systematically, repeating the behavior in other cesarean sections, which can characterize a serial crime. Professionals from the teams that worked with the anesthesiologist also gave testimonies and expressed discomfort with the use of sedatives.

Since 9 pm yesterday, Giovanni Bezerra has been incarcerated at the Pedrolino Werling de Oliveira Public Prison (Bangu 8), in the Gericin Complex, where those with higher education are taken into custody. As a safety measure, the anesthesiologist is isolated in a cell in Gallery F of the unit. that, when he arrived, he was harassed by the other prisoners, who reacted by cursing him and hitting the bars of the cells.

prison

Also yesterday, in a custody hearing, Judge Rachel Assad converted the anesthesiologist’s arrest into preventive arrest, that is, for an indefinite period. Giovanni was denounced for the rape of a woman during childbirth. The process is being processed in secrecy from Justice to preserve the victim’s identity.

In the decision, Rachel warned of the seriousness of the act practiced by the accused, who, according to the magistrate, was not even concerned about the presence of other professionals who were by his side, in the operating room.

“The seriousness of the conduct is extremely accentuated. Such was the daring and intention of the custodian to satisfy lasciviousness, who practiced the conduct inside the hospital, with the presence of the entire medical team, in the midst of a surgical procedure. Therefore, not even the presence of other professionals was able to remove the prisoner from the repugnant action, which counted on the victim’s absolute vulnerability, a condition over which the author kept under his exclusive control, since he administered sedatives in doses that ensured absolute inability to resist,” he said.

According to the magistrate, there was brutality and cruelty in the anesthesiologist’s action, which was publicized in various media, which demonstrated the accused’s complete disregard for the dignity of the woman, for the medical ethics and for the professional commitment that he had signed not long ago.

“In a birth where the woman, in addition to being anesthetized, gave birth to her child – in one of the most important moments of her life – the custodian, using her profession, violates all the rights she had over herself. Therefore, the day of the child’s birth will be marked by the trauma resulting from the brutal behavior he practiced, which will be remembered on every birthday”, she concluded.

cremerj

The Regional Council of Medicine of Rio de Janeiro (Cremerj) provisionally suspended the registration of Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, after having access to the images, which it considered very serious, of the patient’s rape. As a result, the anesthesiologist is prevented from practicing medicine throughout the country. “The measure is a resource to protect the population and guarantee good medical practice”, says Cremerj.

In addition to provisionally suspending Giovanni’s practice of medicine, the council instituted an ethical-professional process that could result in the definitive revocation of his registration.

Cremerj’s president, Clovis Munhoz, highlighted the entity’s commitment to expedite the measures on the case, as far as possible, and said that the suspension would provide an answer. “The situation is appalling. In more than 40 years of profession, I have not seen anything like it. And our commitment does not end here. We have other steps ahead and we will also act with the celerity that the case demands”, he said.