Anitta and artists with Lula have 330 million followers – 07/14/2022 – Illustrated

When Anitta declared on Twitter that she is with Lula in the 2022 elections, at least the singer’s 17.6 million followers could be mobilized, suggesting a strong impact on this year’s political game. Adding the users who also follow her on Instagram and TikTok, the account exceeds 100 million.

It is worth noting, however, that other artists have already declared their vote for PT — such as Marisa Monte, Pabllo Vittar, Daniela Mercury, Gilberto Gil, Camila Pitanga, Ludmilla, Bruno Gagliasso, Luísa Sonza, Caetano Veloso, Zeca Pagodinho, Gil do Vigor, among others. — and add up to no less than another 230 million followers on the three main platforms.

This number, of course, would only be valid if there was no overlap between users, who can follow several of these profiles. It is also worth noting that the Brazilian internet has about 152 million users, according to estimates by the IBGE, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, but the amount may include fans from outside the country.

However, considering this ideal sum, there would be more than 330 million followers of artists who have already declared their vote for Lula this year. Although imprecise, the number gives the dimension of the influence that artists can have in the debate on the networks.

On the other hand, adding up the followers of artists who support Bolsonaro, in the three main networks, the sum exceeds 160 million. Among the stars counted are Gusttavo Lima —with more than 75 million of that amount—, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Regina Duarte, Antonia Fontenelle, Ratinho, Zezé Di Camargo, Latino, Sérgio Reis, Felipe Melo and others.

Aside from the astronomical numbers, it is the first time that Anitta has indicated support for a candidate in an election — but other political positions of the artist already indicated her influence in this scenario.

This became clearer when Pedro Barciela, a network analysis specialist, surveyed how Twitter behaved after publication from the singer’s thread. The graph generated by him showed the volume of posts that contained the term “Anitta” and around the singer’s arroba shortly after the declaration.

The first fact that stands out in the survey is that the number of users that the artist mobilizes goes far beyond politics — she calls for the debate on gossip profiles, which have gained important weight on the networks in recent years, as well as influencers and other producers. cultural events, such as the musician Lucas Silveira, from the band Fresno.

Who did not get along with Anitta’s pro-Lula stance was the Bolsonarist core, represented by the blue region of the graph. Their being positioned away from the singer’s core shows that they failed to amplify their narrative on this subject.