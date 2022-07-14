Anitta delivers João Guilherme and Léo Picon smoking marijuana in Ibiza | Column Fábia Oliveira

anita participated in a live with the singer Filipe Ret, on Tuesday night (12), for the release of their new feat, ‘Tudo Nosso’. One detail that stole the show in the broadcast was the presence of João Guilherme and Leo Picon next to Mighty. The two ended up participating in the chat quickly and the singer exposed the boys to the public.

Anitta said that moments before the live started, João and Léo were smoking marijuana on the balcony of their hotel. “I let them smoke, I don’t let them smoke inside because there is a smell that I hate, but out here you can”, warned Anitta, about having allowed the two to use the substance on the balcony of her hotel room.

And Léo Picon added: “Here you can, here it’s legal. Me and João, we are in Ibiza and we are on this agenda”, said Jade Picon’s brother. And João Guilherme was not left out of the theme: “We are on this agenda here about marijuana in Ibiza”.

In the same broadcast, Anitta defended the legalization of marijuana and even asked Lula for support. “Does Lula support this? Support legalization for us. I am giving you the greatest support,” she declared.

She also commented that banning the use of the drug does not stop people from consuming it. “It had to become a company that pays taxes, instead of leaving these people all rich there, laundering money, I don’t know how. I am in favor of becoming legal companies. Banning drugs doesn’t make people stop using them,” she said.

And he continued: “Instead of being there collaborating in this war that only kills the poor, which has nothing to do with it, only makes rich those people who don’t pay taxes and who launder money with I don’t know what. It had to become a company, generate employment, put the same notice on the [maço de] cigarette. Wanna fuck? So fuck off.”